UConn Huskies' Dan Hurley Receiving Major Praise for Elite Scheduling

After failing to three-peat, Dan Hurley's aggressive approach with UConn's non-conference schedule has received serious praise.

Jan 21, 2025; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley watches from the sideline as they take on the Butler Bulldogs at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
After failing to three-peat as national champions and losing the Big East to the St. John's Red Storm, some were doubting the UConn Huskies as a true college basketball blue blood. To fix this, Huskies head coach Dan Hurley hit the recruitment trail hard ahead of next season, piecing together a star-studded roster.

This offseason, Hurley and the Huskies added former Georgia Bulldogs star Silas DeMary Jr. and retained forward Alex Karaban, who withdrew his name from draft consideration. UConn has also brought in top talent, including five-star Braylon Mullins and four-star Eric Reibe, along with Dwayne Koroma, Jacob Ross, and Alec Millender, to round out the Huskies' roster.

Alongside the recruitment, Hurley and the Huskies have also put together a competitive non-conference schedule that includes games against the reigning national champions, the Florida Gators and the BYU Cougars.

This aggressive approach is getting high praise from some of college basketball's top minds, including CBS Sports analyst Jon Rothstein, who took to X, formerly Twitter, to sing Hurley and the Huskies' praises.

UConn has six non-conference game slates open after the initial announcement of their competitive games. The Huskies tip off the season against Boston College on Oct. 13 as a part of a double-header that will involve coach Geno Auriemma's women's program, the defending national champions.

If Hurley and the Huskies defeat every opponent on their non-conference schedule, it's hard to deny their status as a legitimate title threat. However, if they want to be known as a true college basketball blue blood, winning next year's title will cement that status. Hopefully, UConn is ready for the challenge ahead.

