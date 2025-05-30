UConn Huskies, Dan Hurley Receive Major Transfer Portal Take
The UConn Huskies may be losing one of their most talented players from last year, Liam McNeeley, to the NBA, but their full roster heading into the 2025-26 season may be an overall stronger group than last season, thanks to the program's activity in the transfer portal.
David Cobb of CBS Sports recently named his "winners" and "losers" following the transfer portal and labled the Huskies a "winner."
The college basketball analyst praised UConn for retaining its stars, such as Alex Karaban and Solo Ball, while adding some of the most talented players in the portal.
"Give Dan Hurley credit for landing combo guard Silas Demary Jr. from Georgia and for also attracting a pass-first point guard in Malachi Smith from Dayton. Both are top-75 transfers who will collectively upgrade UConn at the point of attack. This wasn't a head-turning haul for the Huskies, but it quietly ended up as a nice cycle," wrote Cobb.
The Huskies failed to complete their National Championship three-peat and struggled with their long-range shooting as a team last year, but they still had a fairly successful regular season, finishing with a 24-11 record.
Adding players such as Demary and Smith should improve their shooting consistency and make them a more complete team moving forward.
There's no reason to think this Huskies team won't be a championship-contending roster heading into next year and have one of the top rosters in all of college basketball.
Read More UConn Huskies Coverage:
MORE: UConn Star’s Draft Stock Still Strong Despite ESPN Ranking Slide
MORE: UConn’s Liam McNeeley To Workout With Intriguing Team Before NBA Draft
MORE: UConn Football Reveals Kickoff Times for 2025 Home Games
MORE: UConn Basketball Lands Boston College Exhibition Doubleheader
MORE: Former UConn Star Paige Bueckers on Blistering Pace After Setting New WNBA Record