UConn Huskies, Dan Hurley Receive Major Transfer Portal Take

One NBA analyst named the UConn Huskies and Dan Hurley a "winner" for their transfer portal moves.

Jan 2, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley congratulates forward Alex Karaban (11) coming off the court as they take on the DePaul Blue Demons at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
The UConn Huskies may be losing one of their most talented players from last year, Liam McNeeley, to the NBA, but their full roster heading into the 2025-26 season may be an overall stronger group than last season, thanks to the program's activity in the transfer portal.

David Cobb of CBS Sports recently named his "winners" and "losers" following the transfer portal and labled the Huskies a "winner."

The college basketball analyst praised UConn for retaining its stars, such as Alex Karaban and Solo Ball, while adding some of the most talented players in the portal.

"Give Dan Hurley credit for landing combo guard Silas Demary Jr. from Georgia and for also attracting a pass-first point guard in Malachi Smith from Dayton. Both are top-75 transfers who will collectively upgrade UConn at the point of attack. This wasn't a head-turning haul for the Huskies, but it quietly ended up as a nice cycle," wrote Cobb.

Solo Ball (1) celebrates his three point shot
Mar 14, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Solo Ball (1) celebrates his three point shot against the Creighton Bluejays during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Huskies failed to complete their National Championship three-peat and struggled with their long-range shooting as a team last year, but they still had a fairly successful regular season, finishing with a 24-11 record.

Adding players such as Demary and Smith should improve their shooting consistency and make them a more complete team moving forward.

There's no reason to think this Huskies team won't be a championship-contending roster heading into next year and have one of the top rosters in all of college basketball.

