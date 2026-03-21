UConn Defeats UTSA Despite Shockingly Poor Three-Point Shooting

The Huskies continue their undefeated run. UConn opened its NCAA Tournament run with a 90-52 win over UTSA. The Huskies led 19-6 after the first quarter and were 48-14 at halftime. The defense set the rhythm early.

That defensive edge only intensified in the second quarter, where UConn outscored UTSA 29-8. Despite the lopsided scoreline, UConn’s shooting numbers were far from sharp. Interestingly, the Huskies shot only 7-of-33 from three and finished at 21 percent.

It is one of the Huskies' poorest shooting performances this season. UConn also shot only 59% from the free-throw line, while UTSA shot 67%. However, UConn forced 27 turnovers, converting them into 35 points, held a 43-28 rebounding advantage, and outscored UTSA 48-18 in the paint.

The Huskies' transition game added 21 fast-break points, while 16 offensive rebounds created constant second-chance opportunities. Sarah Strong led the way with 18 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 5 steals, while Ashlynn Shade added 14 points and 7 rebounds.

Mar 21, 2026; Storrs, CT, USA; UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) returns the ball against the UTSA Roadrunners in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Off the bench, Blanca Quiñonez scored 15, and Kayleigh Heckel contributed 11 points and 5 assists. The most surprising performance, however, came from Azzi Fudd. After a strong stretch to close the regular season, she had one of her quietest outings, finishing with 7 points on 3-of-9 shooting and 1-of-5 from three.

Fudd was scoreless in the first half before finding a brief rhythm in the third quarter, where she scored seven points in a short burst. Yet, it was not the usual Fudd night. UTSA also made the third quarter tough with 16 points after being held to single digits in the first half.

Sarah Strong Makes History as UConn Advances

Amid the win, Sarah Strong added another milestone to her historic season. She became the first player in program history to record 600 points and 100 steals in a single season. She already holds the freshman record for rebounds.

Strong was ranked second in scoring among UConn freshmen, joining Maya Moore as the only players to cross 600 points in their debut season. This season, she has been the backbone of the Huskies.



Strong has emerged as a leader and a complete player. She is averaging 18.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists on over 60 percent shooting this season. Now, with this win, Strong and the Huskies advance to the next round of March Madness.

UConn will face the winner of Syracuse and Iowa State. The Cyclones are one of the nation’s top three-point shooting teams, averaging over eight made threes per game and maintaining a long-standing reputation for perimeter scoring.

After a game where UConn struggled from deep but dominated elsewhere, the next round will test whether that formula can hold against a high-volume shooting opponent.

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