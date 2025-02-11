UConn Huskies Drop Out Of AP Top 25 Rankings For First Time Since 2022-23 Season
After defeating Marquette on Feb. 1 to improve to 16-6 overall and 8-3 in the Big East, the UConn Huskies moved up six spots in the AP Top 25 rankings, making them the No. 19 ranked team in the country.
Unfortunately, Dan Hurley’s Huskies surrendered an early 14-point lead against St. John’s on Friday, resulting in a devastating 68-62 home loss to the surging Rick Pitino-led Red Storm.
On Monday, the Huskies faced an unfortunate reality entering the new week. For the first time since their magical 2022-23 campaign, the program doesn’t have a ranking next to its name.
Despite holding the Red Storm to 40% field goal shooting and 19.0% three-point shooting in the defensive slugfest, the Huskies failed to prevail after creating significant separation early.
Liam McNeeley, the Huskies’ valuable glue guy, returned to the hardwood after nursing a nagging ankle sprain. Still, the Julius Erving Award candidate struggled to establish a rhythm in his first contest since Jan. 1.
Although McNeeley finished with a double-double, he took matters into his own hands unnecessarily and couldn't catch fire from deep in 29 minutes.
McNeeley notched 18 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and committed three turnovers, shooting 26.7% from the field and 22.2% from downtown.
UConn was miserable on the offensive end as a team, connecting on 39.2% of their field goals and 27.6% of their three-point jumpers.
The Huskies will have a chance to redeem themselves on Tuesday when they play the No. 24-ranked Creighton Bluejays on the road.
