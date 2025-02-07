UConn Star Forward Alex Karaban Named Top 10 Candidate For Karl Malone Award
While the 2024-25 college basketball season is far from finished, it isn’t too early to identify worthy candidates for prestigious individual accolades.
According to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, UConn Huskies superstar Alex Karaban has played his way into contention for the Karl Malone Award, designated for the best power forward in the sport.
Since joining UConn in 2022, Karaban has been a valuable contributor for Dan Hurley and the surging Huskies.
While the Southborough, Massachusetts native struggles to keep quick-footed opponents in front of him defensively, he commits to staying with plays and contesting shots at the rim.
Karaban leads the Huskies in blocks per game with 1.8. Offensively, Karaban, like Solo Ball, can light it up from distance when promising long-range opportunities arise.
Whether he’s preparing to drill three-point jumpers after a few ball reversals or taking advantage of Hurley’s off-ball screen heavy offense, Karaban proves that he's a reliable threat from beyond the arc.
The 6-foot-8 forward is shooting 37.6% from long range through 20 games.
To win the Karl Marlone award, Karaban must outperform nine other gifted and deserving power forwards during the rest of the season.
Johni Broome, Norchard Omier, Tyson Degenhart, Graham Ike, Danny Wolf, Michael Rataj, JT Toppin, Yaxel Lendeborg, Eric Dixon will all provide stiff competition to the two-time NCAA champion.
If Karaban continues to play high-level basketball with the Huskies, he’ll be in solid shape when the winner is announced.
More NCAA: UConn Agrees To Home-And-Home Series With Arizona Starting Next Season