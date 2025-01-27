UConn Huskies Drop Six Spots In Latest AP Top 25 Rankings After Shaky Week
When Dan Hurley’s UConn Huskies secured a too-close-for-comfort 80-78 overtime victory over Butler last Tuesday, many believed the program was in trouble heading into their Saturday night contest against Xavier.
While the officiating in the contest was sketchy, to put it mildly, the Huskies’ lackadaisical defensive effort during a pivotal second half stretch forced them to rally and force overtime.
On Saturday, the Huskies’ inability to play high-level one-on-one perimeter defense again was the main takeaway, resulting in a 76-72 loss to the Musketeers.
Subsequently, UConn dropped six spots in the latest AP Top 25 rankings and is in legitimate danger of being on the outside looking in soon.
The No. 25 ranked Big East squad continues to drop the ball on the defensive end, making Hurley’s job even more stressful.
“We’re literally going to watch the same exact, you know, edit,” Hurley said after the Huskies’ four-point defeat.
“I mean this has been the same game that we’re going to now watch on the plane, and then watch with the team tomorrow. It’s going to be similar defensive breakdowns, you know, really bad one-on-one individual defense.”
The Musketeers continuously beat UConn defenders off the dribble and found success from beyond the arc, allowing them to reach the charity stripe 24 times and shoot 41.2% from downtown.
Although the Huskies, boasting a 14-6 overall and 6-3 Big East record, are still in decent shape after their road loss, their defense remains a significant issue this season.
