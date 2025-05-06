UConn Earns High Ranking in Early Men's Top 25
No banner will be raised at Gampel Pavilion, but the UConn Huskies may well wind prevailing as the offseason champions in NCAA men's basketball.
An early top 25 poll from Jeff Borzello of ESPN had high regard for the Huskies, who placed second on the list behind only Purdue. The poll was made to account for movement in the transfer portal and beyond.
Borzello, however, hinted that UConn's high placement was mostly spurred on by a lack of motion, namely that of Alex Karaban, who opted to spurn the NBA Draft for another national championship run in Storrs. Karban's return, as well as UConn's transfers and holdovers, set the stage for a move up the rankings.
"We expect [Karaban] to again team up with potential preseason All-America Solo Ball to form a high-level offensive duo," Borzello declared. "Silas Demary Jr. is a similar player to former Huskies guard Tristen Newton, while [incoming freshman] Braylon Mullins should be one of the more impactful newcomers in the country."
The Huskies were ranked sixth on a similar poll released shortly after Florida's triumph over Houston in the national championship game on Apr. 7. Their four-spot jump was the second-best among any of the participants, behind only the five spots Duke gained when the Blue Devils moved from 11th to sixth.
Fellow Big East power and defending conference champion St. John's, having restocked through the portal, placed third while Houston and BYU rounded out the top five.
UConn's attempt at a third consecutive national championship went awry, as the Huskies were subjected to Round of 32 exit at the hands of the eventual national champion Gators. While certain developments (such as the departures of several treasured recruits and Liam McNeeley's leap to the NBA), a swift attack on both the recruitment and transfer portal boards has reawakened hope for another sterling showing on the bracket.
