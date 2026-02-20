UConn's Free Throw Woes Could Prove Costly in NCAA Tournament

Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies recently suffered a brutal conference loss to the Creighton Blue Jays at home in Gampel Pavillion in front of 10K fans. The Huskies dropped their 3rd game of the year by a score of 91-84, but it could have been much closer to overtime or a win if they did not continue to have free throw issues.

The Huskies shot 11-18 from the line in the loss, with center Tarris Reed Jr. struggling the most as the big man shot 1-4 from the line. Reed Jr. has not been a good free throw shooter for the Huskies all year, as he is only 54.6% from the line.

This issue has been non-stop all year for Hurley's team. They are not blowing out bad conference opponents like they should because of this issue. And this issue is going to cause them to lose on the first or second weekend if they do not fix it soon.

Hurley's team is going to get run off the court by say a team like the Houston Cougars or the Duke Blue Devils if they do not start making their free throws at a much higher rate. Since the beginning game of the year, this has been a problem.

The Huskies might even have trouble in the upcoming Big East Tournament if this is not solved soon. Braylon Mullins this year is the Huskies' best free throw shooter at 84.1%, but others on the team need to make their freebies outside of Mullins.

Feb 18, 2026; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) shoots the ball against the Creighton Bluejays in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Dan Hurley should have his team practice nothing but free throws till the season ends

No head coach wants to have to tell his team that they need to work on the same thing over and over in practice all year long. But that might have to be the case for Hurley with his squad. It is embarrassing how bad they have been at the line this year.

The Huskies are very lucky that they have not lost more than three games this year, but with the season winding down and conference tournaments and the NCAA Tournament coming up, now is not the time to mess around. They need to start hitting their freebies way more often than they do.

If the Huskies would have went perfect from the line against Creighton, they would have at least gotten the game to overtime and who knows what happens then. But surely Hurley does not want to see his team lose in the Round of 64 because they could not hit the broad side of a barn from the line.

Hurley needs to rally his troops and get this fixed as quickly as he can before it is too late. It is almost his last chance as the calendar is soon turning to March.

