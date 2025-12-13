UConn HC Calls USC Freshman Best in Country

This season, the UConn Huskies are 9–0 overall, unbeaten in conference play, and on a nine-game winning streak. That perfect record now carries them west for one of their most intriguing tests yet. The Huskies face their third-ranked opponent and the third Big Ten opponent of the season.

That test comes against No. 16 USC, a program that looks very different on paper without its biggest star, but strangely familiar on the court. The Trojans host UConn at the Galen Center. However, JuJu Watkins, the reigning national player of the year, remains sidelined while recovering from an ACL injury.

Despite Watkins being off the court, USC hasn’t faded. Instead, a freshman has taken the reins and caught the full attention of Geno Auriemma. He spoke to the press before the clash and had something interesting to say about USC freshman, Jazzy Davidson.

“It’s kind of like they haven’t missed that much,” Auriemma started, pointing to how seamlessly Davidson has filled the void. “Juju being out, and then you get a freshman that comes in and kind of leads them in just about everything. It’s kind of like what I thought about Sarah (Strong) last year. You know they’re going to be good. You know she’s going to have a big impact. You just don’t know at what point.”

While that statement stands true for Strong, Davidson is already making moves. She leads the Trojans in scoring at 16.7 points per game, while also topping the team in rebounds, assists, and blocks.

Davidson comfortably wears multiple hats. She had 22 points and 12 rebounds against Washington, a 20-point, 16-rebound match against TNTC, and has become a steady two-way presence night after night.

“She’s really stamped herself on that team," Auriemma went on to say. "She’s probably the best freshman in the country at this point based on what has happened on the court, not the hype part. I think she’s everything that she was advertised to be."

Interesting, because UConn had made an offer to Davidson. However, she chose USC. And now, in Watkins' absence, she has brought in the scoring and is able to control the games while keeping the Trojans' edge alive. That’s precisely what makes the next matchup intriguing.

Sarah Strong Expands on Geno Auriemma’s Jazzy Davidson Praise

Sarah Strong understands Davidson’s rise better than most.

“I mean, Jazzy is a really great player," as Strong herself put it. "We played together three-on-three a few years ago. She was with my teammate. She’s really cool. I’d say we’re pretty decent friends. She’s a great scorer, has a great IQ, and just knows what to do. She gets the basketball and does really well with USC.”

That mutual respect adds another layer to a rivalry that has quietly produced big moments. UConn holds a 4–1 edge all-time against USC, including a win in the Elite Eight last season. But the history isn’t spotless.

The Trojans took down the Huskies last December in a tight home loss. Strong was right in the middle of it. She fouled on a late three, hitting one free throw, missing another, then watching her final desperation attempt fall short. Those moments don’t fade easily.

Now, Strong enters this game as one of the best players in the country with a team that hasn’t slipped yet. Additionally, this is also UConn’s first trip to Southern California since 2003, and no doubt, the Huskies will try to make it count. Let's also not forget that the 2003 match ended in a 72-69 win for the Huskies.

