UConn Guards Becoming Leaders of New Offense
The Hall of Fame Exhibition at Mohegan Sun Arena was a test of sorts. The No. 4 UConn Huskies faced Boston College, and while exhibitions often carry a ‘low-stakes’ label, Monday night proved to be a glimpse at the team’s offensive identity.
How would the new lineup mesh? Could the point guards step into leadership roles? By the final buzzer, the answers were out. UConn’s offense starts in the backcourt, and Malachi Smith and Alec Millender made that obvious early.
Smith orchestrated the offense in the Boston match with five assists and seven points. Meanwhile, Millender and Alex Karaban had four assists. Soon after the match, Karaban, the veteran player, had something to say about Smith and Millender.
Malachi Smith and Alec Millender Are “Quarterbacks of the Offense,” Says Alex Karaban
“I think, you know, coach says they are quarterbacks of the offense, and they did a great job of really orchestrating the offense out there… both Alec and Malachi, that game, really set the tone on the defensive end, and the rest of the group followed," Karaban said.
The exhibition game proves what Karaban is talking about.
UConn opened aggressively, forcing six turnovers in the first six minutes. Malachi’s early 3-pointer and Solo Ball’s fast-break layup pushed UConn ahead, while Karaban and Ball expanded the lead to double digits by the mid-first half.
A late BC spurt narrowed the gap, but UConn’s 13-0 run early in the second half changed the momentum. Karaban was not the only one to notice the impact. Huskies forward Jayden Ross also felt the difference.
What Did Jayden Ross Have to Say About UConn’s Offense?
“I think the point guards brought a lot of poise for us on the court. Mali started off the game super strong defensively, and I think Rondo (Jacob Ross) was able to come in and just do the same exact thing… They’re going to be huge for us this year,” added Jayden.
Jacob is none other than Jayden’s younger brother, who also made his Huskies debut in the Boston match. Jacob scored four points, made four rebounds, had two steals, and blocked a shot in 17 minutes.
UConn finished with 26-of-69 shooting, which is 37.7%, and 8-of-34 from three, but its efficiency came from smart ball movement and defensive pressure. The Huskies forced 20 turnovers while committing only six, generating 27 points off miscues.
Smith’s experience from Dayton, where he ranked 14th nationally in assist rate, was evident in how he navigated screens, read defenses, and distributed the ball seamlessly. Alec, fresh off a productive season at IU Indy, added shooting accuracy with 43.5% from three and strong decision-making that kept the offense flowing.
The Boston exhibition offered a glimpse at what’s possible when UConn’s guards take control. Karaban’s scoring and rebounding, Millender's running the floor, and Malachi’s facilitation combined to create an offense that flows, reacts, and adjusts under pressure.
Additionally, with Braylon Mullins out for another 6 weeks, Smith might just be looking at some extra minutes. The chemistry between these three guards provides the Huskies with a blueprint for success as they move into Big East play.
Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!