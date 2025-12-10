Dan Hurley Reveals UConn's Special Edge

The UConn Huskies are sitting at a 9–1 overall record and riding a five-game streak, and they’ve done it while constantly patching the lineup and reshuffling roles. The 77–73 win over No. 18 Florida mattered, sure, but what really had Dan Hurley’s attention as how this team is holding itself together while still nowhere near full strength.

"When Bray [Mullins] went down, and when Tarris [Reed Jr.] went from the hamstring to the ankle, it was a pretty daunting task to play the schedule we had, especially the frontcourts. With Tarris out too, the Illinois frontcourt, this frontcourt here with Tarris nowhere close to his best, and then the Kansas frontcourt on the road… to be able to win those games is just a testament to Karaban and his leadership, and the group in general," Hurley said.

When Mullins went down with a ankle injury late October and Reed went from a preseason hamstring injury straight into an ankle setback, the slate ahead looked brutal. llinois, BYU, Kansas, Florida: all with serious frontcourts were lining up one after another. However, Mullins managed to make a comeback at the right time.

Mullins had 17 against Kansas in Allen Fieldhouse, and that is something even the best of the best have fumbled in the past. And Reed, who is barely at “75 percent” right now by Hurley’s own estimate, still delivered 12 points and five rebounds in 24 minutes.

Dec 9, 2025; New York, New York, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) shoots past Florida Gators center Rueben Chinyelu (9) in the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Huskies haven’t played a single game at full power, yet they keep stacking wins. That context is everything and Hurley keeps bringing it up for a reason. It’s also why Alex Karaban’s value has skyrocketed.

Karaban’s numbers tell the story. He had 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting vs Florida, three threes, +10, and two big-time blocks. But even more, he’s been the stabilizer across the entire 9–1 start, averaging 13.4 points and logging 33.5 minutes per game. However, the season is not over, and Hurley made sure to remind the Husky Nation of the same.

Alex Karaban.



HIS HOUSE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SxTVLflHfg — UConn Men's Basketball (@UConnMBB) December 10, 2025

“For us, the Texas game is a huge game. That game on Friday, this group deserves the best home crowd we’ve had in a while for it, because this team has really worked for its fan base. We’ve got to have the People’s United Center on fire for the Texas game. And as great as the 2023 non-conference slate was for us, when we went undefeated, this would be our most impressive non-conference performance if we’re able to get the game on Tuesday, just based on the teams we played and the health of the group,” Hurley added.

And when you look at the history, he’s got a point. UConn has won five of the last six against Texas, including last year’s 76–65 win in Austin, and the all-time numbers skew blue. And there is no denying, this game brings energy.

Why is Texas a “huge game” for Dan Hurley?

Texas may be ranked No. 78 right now, but that number doesn’t tell the full story. The Longhorns are sitting at a 7–3 overall, fresh off a 95–69 win over Southern, and their offense is no joke. They average 89.1 points per game, shoot 50.6 percent, and rebound like there is no tomorrow.

They have been pulling down 42.4 boards per game and have a scoring margin of +15.9. And that’s exactly why Hurley wants the arena packed. While the Longhorns' stats are good, the Huskies are not behind.

Dec 9, 2025; New York, New York, USA; UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) celebrates after making a three point shot in the second half against the Florida Gators at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Huskies average 79.8 points but allow just 61.7, and own an 18.1-point scoring margin. Their assist-turnover ratio is 1.9 to Texas’s 1.3; their ability to generate points off turnovers, and their defensive numbers make them the more balanced team.

Texas rebounds better statistically, but UConn turns teams over more often, moves the ball better, and clamps down defensively in the moments that matter. It’s exactly the type of game Hurley circles because it can shape the narrative heading into conference play.

