UConn Guard Believes Return to Glory Starts on Defense

Solo Ball made 99 three-point shots last season as a sophomore for UConn and shot better than 40% from three-point range.



The least appreciated guard in college basketball.



🎧 https://t.co/c9JLel3odd (Apple)

🎧 https://t.co/EsZxIkcHSA (Spotify) pic.twitter.com/3dI6pohGlI