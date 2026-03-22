UConn Injury Report for March Madness Second Round vs. UCLA

The UConn Huskies' initial availability report for their second-round NCAA tournament matchup with the UCLA Bruins has been released.

UConn guard Silas Demary Jr. and forward Jaylin Stewart are both listed as questionable for the Huskies.

Demary injured his ankle in UConn's 72-52 Big East Championship loss to St. John's on March 14 and missed the 82-71 first-round win over Furman on March 20, despite trending towards playing.

Stewart missed the entirety of the Big East tournament due to knee inflammation and hoped to return for the first round of the NCAA tournament, but ultimately did not.

Demary and Stewart Questionable

Jan 7, 2026; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; UConn Huskies forward Jaylin Stewart (3) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Providence Friars at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Demary has been one of UConn's best guards this season. The former Georgia transfer averages the fifth-most points per game on the team at 10.9. He also averages 4.5 boards, 6.2 assists and a team-high 1.6 steals while shooting 46.1% from the field and 41.6% from three.

Without Demary, Dan Hurley turned to senior Malachi Smith, who played a season-high 32 minutes against the Paladins. Smith made a minimal impact in the scoring column with just four points on 1-of-4 shooting, but he did dish out seven assists and recorded a block and a steal.

If Demary can't go again against UCLA, the Huskies will need a more productive shooting night from Smith.

Junior forward Jayden Ross has stepped in for Stewart and has seen an uptick in minutes with an above-average 23.0 minutes per game in his last four outings. He's averaging 5.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game during that stretch.

Bruins' Star Also Questionable

UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) falls on the court due to injury during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal against Michigan State at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

UCLA's leading scorer Tyler Bilodeau will be questionable to play for the Bruins against UConn. Bilodeau did not play in UCLA's 75-71 first-round win over UCF on March 20.

Bilodeau is averaging 17.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists and shoots a team-best 46.4% from three this season. He injured his knee in the first half of the Big Ten tournament quarterfinal against Michigan State on March 12.

If Bilodeau can't go again, watch for guard Eric Dailey Jr., who stepped up big for the Bruins against UCF with 20 points on 8-of-17 shooting, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.

Although Dailey is listed as a guard, he stands at 6-foot-8, 230 pounds and is capable of playing forward.

The only player listed out for UCLA is redshirt junior forward Evan Manjikian, who played two games as a freshman in 2022-23 and has not played since.

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