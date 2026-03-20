UConn Gets Positive Injury Update on Silas Demary Jr.

Head coach Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies are getting set to take on the Furman Paladins in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. And ahead of the matchup, it seems like UConn will be getting a major reinforcement back in their starting lineup.

Georgia Bulldogs transfer Silas Demary Jr. went down multiple times with an ankle injury in the Huskies latest game against the St. Johns Red Storm in the Big East Tournament Title Game. But it seems like Hurley will have Demary Jr. available to play against the Paladins, as he stated he'll suit up against Furman, per the Hartford Courant's Joe Arruda.

Silas Demary Jr. said he’ll be good to go tomorrow. — Joe Arruda (@joearruda9) March 19, 2026

Getting Demary Jr. back for this game was not a given as he had to be carried off the court against the Red Storm after he returned once, but could not play further. And the Huskies could not afford to be without him as he is a crucial part to the team's success.

And with Hurley and crew not knowing if they will have forward Jaylin Stewart available against the Paladins, it was imperative that they get Demary Jr. back from his injury. The Huskies could not afford being down both players as they head into their first-round matchup.

Feb 3, 2026; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies forward Jaylin Stewart (3) shoots against Xavier Musketeers guard Roddie Anderson III (0) in the second half at PeoplesBank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Demary Jr. being back helps Malachi Smith's role

The fact that the Huskies will have a major piece to their puzzle back against the Paladins, is good news for Smith. Smith is a point guard that comes off of the bench and helps run the second unit for the team, usually doing so pretty effectively.

But when Demary Jr. went down against the Red Storm and did not return, Smith had to run the point on the first unit, and he is not exactly ready for that yet. So with Demary Jr. set to return, it keeps Smith in his role as runner of the Huskies' second unit.

And Smith is better suited for the second unit as of the current moment anyway, as he has not been with the team for a full season yet, and a lot of veterans run the first unit. Smith has had his role as coming off the bench and running the second unit for the whole season.

And that role just suits him as he can help run some sets that Hurley has for them and Smith usually likes to find Eric Reibe on that unit a lot. Smith was a veteran coming from the University of Dayton, but Hurley has carved out a nice role for the young kid and will be helped out with the update on Demary Jr.

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