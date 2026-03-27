UConn Injury Report for March Madness Sweet 16

The Huskies, in their Round of 32 clash, went up against the UCLA Bruins and won 73-57. With that win, the Huskies sit on a 31-5 overall record and are into yet another Sweet 16. The program has now reached 30 wins for the third time in four seasons and qualified for the NCAA tournament for a sixth straight year.

As the Huskies enter the Sweet 16, here are the injuries that could potentially impact the game against the Spartans. Silas Demary Jr., one of the most impactful transfers in college basketball this season, appears to be officially back, according to the NCAA availability report.

Demary missed the March opener, returned off the bench against UCLA and logged 21 minutes, but scored just two points. Still, his presence mattered. After transferring from Georgia, he has become one of the top point guards in the country, averaging 10.6 points, 6.1 assists and anchors a top-15 defense.

Even in limited postseason action, Demary’s ability to stabilize the offense and control tempo has been clear. Despite suffering a Grade 2 high ankle sprain with calf and Achilles, an injury that typically sidelines players, he still played.

In fact, Demary, himself has given an update about his situation.

"I'm feeling a lot better. The past couple days have been a lot of rehab, a lot of treatment, just trying to get me as close as I can back to 100%. But I would say I'm feeling a little bit better. You know, doing everything I can. Still going to do stuff once we leave here, just trying to get even better. So I feel like I'm in a better spot than I was last week and just trying to get back closer to 100%," said Demary Jr.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UConn Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Then there is junior forward Jaylin Stewart, UConn’s first man off the bench, who has been sidelined since late February with a knee injury. He warmed up against UCLA but didn’t see the floor. Before the injury, he was averaging 4.5 points and 2.8 rebounds.

UConn Meets Michigan State Spartans in Sweet 16 Clash

Next up, UConn faces No. 3-seed Michigan State in the Sweet 16. The game tips off at 9:45 p.m. at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The two programs have split eight all-time meetings, including postseason battles in 2009, when the Spartans won, and in 2014, when the Huskies won.

This season, Michigan State enters with a 27-7 record and is coming off wins over North Dakota State (92-67) and Louisville (77-69). Coen Carr leads the team, averaging 19.0 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 66.7%. Carson Cooper also comes in with 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, while Jeremy Fears continues to orchestrate everything with 27 total assists.

However, let's not forget the Huskies are playing on a stage they are comfortable with. The Huskies are making their 20th Sweet 16 appearance and have turned their last four trips at this stage into national titles.

Under Dan Hurley, they’re 17-5 in the NCAA tournament. Meanwhile, in the other East Regional semifinal, top-seed Duke faces Big East rival St. John’s, with the winners meeting for a spot in the Final Four.

Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!