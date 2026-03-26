UConn HC Says Sweet 16 Mirrors Final Four Intensity

The UConn Huskies closed out their second round of the NCAA tournament with a 73-57 win over UCLA. Despite a dismal 4-of-16 open, UConn shot 46.9% from the field and 90.5% from the line. With that win, the Huskies head to their 17th Sweet 16 and third in four years.

UConn is now 31-5 overall and will face Michigan State, 27-5, in the East Region semifinal at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The match, however, does not feel like a Sweet 16 to Dan Hurley. Speaking to the press ahead of the Spartans' game, Hurley revealed that the barrage of changes in college basketball has made the environment feel more tense than in a usual Sweet 16 game.

"I think NIL, obviously, the portal, you can erase mistakes in recruiting quickly by bringing a grown man onto your roster. You can load your team up in a mercenary way with grizzled veterans who are talented and ready to win. Obviously, player development is less important. Culture is less important. Things are so different that way. I would say it’s not the same in every region. I think this East region is special. It definitely feels like a Final Four in terms of the marquee and what that looks like on Friday night in DC,” said Hurley.

The shift Hurley is talking about has already shown up across the bracket. The transfer portal and NIL money have made it easier for top programs to pull proven players up a level, thinning out the depth that once gave Cinderella runs a chance. There is also an interesting factor across this year’s Sweet 16 sideline.

March 22, 2012; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Rick Pitino (left) talks to Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo (right) before the game in the semifinals of the west region of the 2012 NCAA men's basketball tournament at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Nearly every team left in the tournament is led by a coach with a track record of winning big games, whether it’s established names like Tom Izzo, Rick Pitino, John Calipari, Kelvin Sampson and Hurley, or rising winners like Jon Scheyer and Tommy Lloyd. Now, Hurley faces Izzo’s team.

Michigan State comes off after two strong wins, including a 92-67 win over North Dakota State and a 77-69 win over Louisville. They also come with Izzo’s experience. He’s led the program to 28-straight NCAA tournaments, the longest streak by any coach at one school, and has eight Final Four appearances.

However, the Huskies are just as dangerous. Under Hurley, the Huskies are 7-4 against Big Ten teams and have also won their last six games against them, including four straight in the NCAA tournament.

Dan Hurley seems to Be Winning The Recruiting Battle, too

While UConn is chasing another deep run, the Huskies have taken their time to sign the players they need. With seniors set to move on, Hurley had signed two players earlier this year. Junior County headlines part of that incoming class.

County is a 6-foot-5 combo guard out of Wasatch Academy. He averaged 13.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists on the EYBL circuit with the Utah Prospects. He also led Wasatch Academy to a 25-5 record and a run to the Chipotle Nationals quarterfinals.

Then there’s Colben Landrew. He is a 6-foot-6 wing out of Wheeler High School. In fact, a recent award that Landrew won says that Hurley is putting the pieces together for another brilliant season.

2026 @UConnMBB commit Colben Landrew announces he’s been named the Georgia Gatorade Player of the Year via his IG (@iamcolbenlandrew). pic.twitter.com/Y8xuY4IJ7g — Storrs Central (@StorrsCentral) March 20, 2026

Landrew’s performance recently earned him the 2025-26 Gatorade Georgia Boys Basketball Player of the Year award. Landrew averaged 23.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

Landrew did that all while leading Wheeler High School to a 27-6 record and a Class 6A state title. He made 29 points and 12 rebounds in the championship game and has also earned a Naismith Award semifinalist nod.

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