UConn Needs Solo Ball To Improve For Elite Eight Appearance

Head coach Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies are getting set to take on Tom Izzo and his Michigan State Spartans in a showdown in the Sweet 16. The two already faced off in a preseason exhibition before the season began, with the Huskies reigning victorious.

Now, the two are getting set to face off again in a way bigger matchup this go around. And the Huskies have had a lot of issues with shooting beyond 3-point land and Solo Ball, especially.

Ball in the NCAA tournament so far is 3-for-17 from the field and 1-for-11 from three. Those numbers are not going to get it done for UConn. Ball is a veteran on this team, and Hurley relies on him in the starting lineup game in and game out.

Braylon Mullins is also relied upon from 3-point land like Ball is, but Mullins is only a freshman, so he gets more of a pass than Ball does. And with Ball being the veteran that he is, and being in the tournament quite a few times for UConn already, he knows what it takes to win.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) shoots the ball against the Furman Paladins in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Spartans are going to be the toughest test of the season for the Huskies, and they really need Ball to figure it out. He cannot keep shooting cold from the field if the Huskies want to keep advancing. The veteran needs to figure it out and soon.

If Ball Improves, UConn Could Go All the Way

Every basketball fan knows that Hurley is one of the nation's best coaches, and if he can truly help Ball get over his shooting woes, other teams should watch out. Ball and Hurley both know that the veteran is way better than this.

They both know that the kid can shoot the 3-ball well and has been getting a ton of open looks in the tournament, but the shots just are not falling. Because Ball has not been able to knock down open shots lately, he usually gets benched early in the first half.

UConn needs guys that can score on a consistent basis, and the veteran is usually one of those guys. But in the tournament, he has not been the player that they have been used to watching for a few years now.

But Hurley needs to believe in his veteran and help him snap out of this funk as the Spartans approach and more big games could be down the line. UConn needs Ball more than ever and he is sure to figure it out.

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