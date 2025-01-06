UConn Huskies Jump Two Spots In Latest AP Top 25 Rankings After Successful Week
The UConn Huskies continue to roll following an uncharacteristically slow start to the season.
After knocking off Xavier and Butler before Christmas, Dan Hurley 's crew returned to action last week and secured two additional conference victories to improve to 12-3 overall and 4-0 in the Big East.
Unsurprisingly, the Huskies moved up two spots in the latest AP Top 25 rankings, becoming the No. 9 ranked team in the country.
Against DePaul, the Huskies used a strong first half offensive performance to jump out to a 43-22 lead after 20 minutes of play. While the Blue Demons outscored the Huskies 46-38 in half No. 2, there’s no question Hurley’s genius offensive philosophy was on full display last Wednesday.
By drawing up stagger and pindown screens for Solo Ball on the offensive end, the 2024 Naismith Coach of the Year helped his star sophomore guard catch fire from deep.
Ball finished with 22 points on 58.3% field goal shooting and 77.8% three-point shooting.
Unlike UConn’s midweek victory over DePaul, the Huskies faced a double-digit deficit at the break against Providence on Sunday.
Thanks to a 60-point second half and connected defensive effort down the stretch, the Huskies clawed their way back into the contest and squeezed out an 87-84 home victory.
As the head of the snake for UConn, Hassan Diarra played a poised brand of basketball for the back-to-back national champions, making positive plays in the lane after darting past his initial defenders.
The senior guard finished with 19 points and eight assists in 38 minutes of action.
While the Huskies’ defense is still a work in progress, it was encouraging to witness the Top 10 Big East squad hunker down when they needed to in Storrs.
UConn will travel to Villanova on Wednesday to take on the red-hot Wildcats on FS1.
