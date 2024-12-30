UConn's Alex Karaban And Dan Hurley Have Unbreakable Bond: 'It Is Special'
Player-coach relationships are more valuable than many realize.
When players believe coaches have their best interest in mind and coaches feel they can depend on players to follow directions consistently, teams usually achieve the ideal amount of success.
UConn Huskies junior forward Alex Karaban and head coach Dan Hurley are as close-knit as it gets in college basketball, which explains why the Huskies are seeking their third consecutive NCAA title.
“It is special,” Karaban told AP News’ Jim Fuller on Friday. “We have gotten so much more comfortable with each other. He truly knows who I am.”
“He has seen me through my best days, he has seen me through my worst days. He has been there every step of the way and has seen me evolve as a player and a person.”
“He has been the most impactful person in my life. He has challenged me on the court, he has challenged me off the court. He has established new habits in my life whether it is reading or meditating. He has been super influential for me and I think it started ever since I got here.”
Karaban, a Top 50 class of 2022 recruit out of IMG Academy, committed to Hurley and the Huskies before the start of his senior season.
The Southborough, Massachusetts native has been a lethal spot-up shooter since his freshman season in Storrs, but he’s developed into a well-rounded two-way asset for the soaring Huskies.
Due to Karaban’s ability to locate openings on the floor as an off-ball cutter, jump stop as often as possible before making sound decisions in the lane, drill triples at a 42% clip, and serve as a defensive connector, Hurley has no choice but to rely on the trustworthy upperclassman regularly.
However, Karaban and Hurley’s relationship has been imperfect, and Karaban has no issue accepting it.
“We definitely had our struggles,” Karaban said. “After bad games, he would be on me. Every relationship has struggles, and every relationship has great moments, and that is how the best ones are formed.”
Karaban leads the Huskies in scoring with 16.5 points per game and has done his part to keep the program afloat after a brutal three-game skid in November.
Still, UConn fans should expect Hurley to remain attached to Karaban’s hip and ensure he isn’t satisfied with his current form.
After all, that tactic has worked out just fine for Hurley lately.
