UConn Star Liam McNeeley Officially Enters NBA Draft
UConn Huskies men's basketball star Liam McNeeley is officially searching for a new pack.
McNeeley's name was one of just over 100 to appear on an official list of early entrants into the 2025 NBA Draft released on Tuesday. The reigning Big East Freshman of the Year made his announcement to declare earlier this month and is expected to a first-round pick when teams convene for the selections on June 25 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
McNeeley's lone tour of Storrs saw him average 14.5 points and 6.0 rebounds in 27 appearances. His most notable effort as a Husky came in February, when he put up a 38-point, 10-rebound double-double in a win over Creighton. The scoring output was the best from a Connecticut freshman in a Big East game in program history.
With his win in the Freshman of the Year vote, McNeeley gave UConn back-to-back titles after current San Antonio Spur Stephon Castle won it the year before. Rudy Gay was the Huskies' last Freshman of the Year title-winner in 2005 and UConn became the first program to protect the title since St. John's did in 2012-13 (Moe Harkless/JaKarr Simpson).
Clarity on McNeeley's fate in the Association should be established on May 12, when the order in Brooklyn is determined at the NBA Draft Lottery.
"McNeeley is a sharpshooting wing with superb instincts moving with the ball, and the touch to splash from deep ranges," Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo! Sports wrote of McNeeley is a pre-draft scouting report, comparing him to previous first-round picks Corey Kispert and Keegan Murray. "Though he doesn’t project as a primary shot creator, his feel as a connective passer gives him the skill to fit into any type of offense."
McNeeley can keep his eligibility if he removes himself from draft consideration by May 28.
Tuesday wasn't all bad for the Huskies' men's program, as All-Big East forward Alex Karaban announced his intentions for forego the draft and remain in Storrs for a fourth season.
