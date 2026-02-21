UConn in More Favorable Position in Latest Bracketology Update

It is not all doom and gloom like it seemed earlier in the week when head coach Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies dropped a home game against a bad Creighton team. Before the loss, the Huskies were a number one seed in the NCAA Tournament in bracket projections.

But after losing to Creighton, college basketball analyst/expert Joe Lunardi put out his latest Bracketology and had the Huskies dropping to a No. 2 seed. But dropping to a No. 2 seed from a No. 1 seed is not as bad as it seems.

The Huskies in Lunardi's latest bracket are in Duke's region, as the Blue Devils are the No. 1 seed and the Huskies could possibly face them in the Elite Eight later down the line if their cards are played correctly. A lot of people think the Huskies would be in the Houston Cougars region, but right now, being in Duke's region is way better than being in Houston's.

The Huskies know Houston and Kelvin Sampson from the past when the Cougars and Huskies both used to be in the American Athletic Conference a while back. And when the Huskies and Cougars shared that conference, the Cougars and Sampson always had UConn's number.

So, as of the current moment, being in Duke's region is way more favorable. The Huskies would have a way better chance of knocking off the Blue Devils than they would the Cougars, especially knowing recent history.

This is not the same UConn team, but could still lose to Houston

It goes without saying that fast forward years later and this current Huskies team is way different than the ones in the past, Houston was used to in the AAC. But with the Huskies' struggle to put bad teams away in the Big East this year, they would still struggle badly with the Cougars.

Sampson can be considered one of the best coaches that the league has, along with Hurley being at the helm for the Huskies, but Sampson would have good game plans for Tarris Reed Jr. and Braylon Mullins, among others. The Cougars are a nightmare matchup for UConn.

Feb 18, 2026; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) shoots the ball against the Creighton Bluejays in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

There is a world that the Huskies match up with Houston way later in the tournament and have a decent chance to beat them. But as of the current moment, the Huskies would likely drop an NCAA Tournament game to Houston. But with them not being in Houston's region right now, it is very favorable.

Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!