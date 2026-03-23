UConn Star Freshman Admits to Being Rattled Against UCLA

The UConn Huskies, in their second-round NCAA tournament game, faced the No. 7-seed UCLA and won 73-57. The Huskies, however, looked shaky early and trailed for over 10 minutes, allowing the Bruins to make an 18-12 lead.

When it mattered, Alex Karaban delivered with a career-high 27 points, including a takeover stretch in the second half that changed the game. The Huskies’ 31-5 season now rolls into a third Sweet 16 in four years.

UConn shot 46.9% overall, dominated the glass 36-24 and limited UCLA to 38.8% shooting. Jayden Ross added 11 points while Tarris Reed Jr. had a 10-point, 13-rebound double-double. And the second-highest UConn scorer was none other than the freshman phenom, Braylon Mullins.

However, Mullins did not have a pretty game either. Mullins missed his first few shots and looked out of rhythm. Soon after the game, Mullins spoke to the press and revealed that he was “rattled”.

“I think you just got to come into every game with confidence. Missing my first three shots kind of rattled me a little bit. And then I think just getting all my composure on the bench, and all of my teammates just believe in me,” said Mullins. “So, just coming in, letting it fly with all the confidence in the world. I mean, one of them has to go in, right? So, I'm happy to see them stick in, in the second half or first half."

That seems to have translated to court as Mullins finished with 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting and went a perfect 5-for-5 from the line. His late first-half three gave UConn a 38-33 lead. In the second half, Mullins had a mid-range jumper and clutch free throws during a 9-0 run.

This season, Mullins is averaging 12.1 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 43.5% from the field. Even in the postseason, he is averaging 14.5 points. Now that the UCLA game is over, the Huskies move to their 17th Sweet 16 appearance.

Next up, the Huskies Face a Familiar Foe

The Huskies have won the national title the last four times they’ve reached the Sweet 16 (2011, 2014, 2023 and 2024). However, now the Huskies will face Michigan State.

Tom Izzo, in his 31st season, is entering after winning seven of his last 10 games. The Spartans are coming off a 77-69 win over Louisville.

Jeremy Fears Jr. leads the team in scoring with 15.3 points per game and just made a tournament-record 16 assists. Meanwhile, Coen Carr is averaging 12 points, and Jaxon Kohler is averaging 12.6 points and nine rebounds. However, let's not forget that the two teams met earlier this season, and the Huskies won 76-69.

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