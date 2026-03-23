UConn Breezes Past UCLA, Advances to Sweet 16

The UConn Huskies are returning to the Sweet 16 for the first time since their national championship season in 2023-24.

Alex Karaban scored a career-high 27 points on 9-of-16 shooting in the Huskies' 73-57 victory over No. 7-seed UCLA Bruins on March 22.

Karban also tallied five rebounds, an assist, a block and made a game-high four 3-pointers. The senior forward averaged 12.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, shot 47.8% from the field and 38.9% from three this season.

While UConn scored over 70 points for the second time this tournament, the Bruins struggled offensively without their star player, Tyler Bilodeau.

It wasn't a perfect game from UConn by any means — Solo Ball, Malachi Smith and Silas Demary Jr. had a combined four points — but the defense was enough to get the job done.

UConn out-rebounded UCLA by a whopping 12 boards, forced seven steals and swatted five shots. The Huskies also shot 47% from the field, to the Buins' 39% and made five more free throws.

UConn will now head to Washington, D.C. to face the No. 3-seed Michigan State Spartans on March 27.

Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!