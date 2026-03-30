UConn Struggled in One Key Area vs. Duke

The UConn Huskies are officially sitting on a 33-5 record after winning their Elite Eight game. UConn faced Duke and managed to make a comeback despite being 19 down after the first half.

Still, the Huskies took Duke down 73-72, punching a ticket to their third Final Four in four seasons. However, Dan Hurley is not celebrating just yet. And the reason for that is mainly because for nearly 30 minutes, UConn wasn’t dictating anything.

"Well, I just thought that to start the game, we were a little bit on our heels. I thought we were too defensive defensively. I think we didn’t get after them or try to pressure them or make them uncomfortable. I just think that we probably gave a little bit too much respect to their individual players,” said Hurley.

Duke had a 14-0 run early, hit five first-half threes, and built a 44-29 halftime lead while UConn stumbled to a 1-of-11 start from deep. Even with Tarris Reed Jr. making 12 of the team’s first 16 points, the Huskies did not look aggressive. And that carried into a 50-33 deficit early in the second half.

In the second half, something changed. The Huskies forced 13 Duke turnovers, including an 8-1 margin in the second half, turning defense into a 20-7 advantage in points off turnovers. Malachi Smith came in with nine points and finished +10 in 17 minutes. Meanwhile, Silas Demary Jr. added 11 points and five rebounds, despite having an ankle issue.

As Hurley put it, "And I just thought that Malachi Smith with some ball pressure, Silas with some ball pressure, Jaden Ross, I just thought that we got after them a little bit more and turned them over. Turnovers have been an issue for them, like they have been for us, so just upping a little bit of defensive energy helped us a lot."

That “little bit” was everything. Down 70-65 with under two minutes left, Alex Karaban, who had just five points but zero turnovers in 38 minutes, hit a clutch three with 50.5 seconds remaining. Then came the moment when Demary Jr. forced a turnover, Mullins sprinted to the logo, and with 0.4 seconds left, buried a 40-foot shot.

From 1-of-18 to four makes in their final five attempts, UConn turned the game around at the last possible second. No doubt, it was one of the best Elite Eight comebacks. And if the Huskies can play their second-half defense first, there is no stopping them.

Huskies Set For Indianapolis Clash Against the Champions of the South Region

UConn heads to Indianapolis to face three-seed Illinois in the Final Four at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Illini arrive with a 28-8 record and are coming off a 71-59 win over Iowa. And they are making their first Final Four appearance in 21 years.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley (R) celebrates with mascot Johnathan the Husky during the trophy ceremony after their game against the Duke Blue Devils in an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Illinois has been one of the most consistent Big Ten programs over the past seven seasons and has five players averaging double figures this season. Guard Keaton Wagler headlines the group as a projected NBA lottery pick, while Andrej Stojakovic, son of three-time NBA All-Star Peja Stojakovic, has been brilliant this season, averaging 15 points and 3 rebounds this postseason.

This is Illinois’ sixth Final Four appearance, and they are still chasing their first national title. Meanwhile, the Huskies have won the NCAA tournament the last two times they reached this stage. The Huskies also carry an 18-game win streak in NCAA tournament games played in the second weekend or later, a run dating back to 2011.

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