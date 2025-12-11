UConn's Win Over Florida Adds to Impressive Resume

Head coach Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies went into Madison Square Garden, or as fans of the program call it "Storrs South", recently and defeated the No. 18 Florida Gators 77-73. It was another win added to a resume for Hurley that looks really nice as the calendar is closing in on Christmas.

The Huskies improved to 9-1 overall and now possess wins over BYU, Illinois, Kansas, and Florida. That is quite the resume, as the Huskies beat all of those teams at a neutral site except Kansas.

The Huskies beat BYU at TD Garden and Illinois and Florida at MSG. They beat Kansas on the road, though, which is very impressive. A number one seed is in reach for Hurley's Huskies and it is only December.

What is even more impressive about these wins over non-conference teams adding to the resume, is the fact that the Huskies beat Kansas without Tarris Reed Jr. and beat BYU without Braylon Mullins. To be able to beat some top tier teams without some of your best players, says a lot about the Huskies and how resilient they are.

The Huskies have one more non-conference opponent coming up on their schedule as the unranked Texas Longhorns come to Storrs. Hurley should be able to add more one win to his resume with the non-conference opponents and have quite the attention brought to his team.

Hurley's Huskies are not one to be messed with come March. Other teams are going to be scared and think they are going to get beat badly if they come across this Huskies team.

Dec 9, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Florida Gators guard Boogie Fland (0) drives past UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) in the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

If the Huskies get a 1 seed, look for them to be favored to win it all

Hurley's Huskies have a lot of experience when it comes to the NCAA Tournament and are no stranger to what they call "March Madness". Fans should remember that the Huskies and Hurley won the National Championship in both 2023 and 2024.

Those runs were fun to watch as the Huskies were dominant game in and game out. Well, if the Huskies were to get a No. 1 seed in this year's rodeo, they should be favored to win the whole entire thing. The experience is there, the coaching is there, the system is there. The Huskies definitely have what it takes.

The Huskies would have beaten the Arizona Wildcats if they had Reed Jr. and Mullins available, but other than that, that is the only blemish on their resume so far. If the Huskies were to meet the Wildcats again in the tournament, the Huskies could pull it off.

Watch out for Hurley's Huskies: this team is legit. They can take on anybody and hang with any team regardless of who the Huskies have available and who they do not.

Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!