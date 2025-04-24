UConn Legendary Coach Geno Auriemma Has Too Many Rings
When the UConn Huskies dismantled South Carolina 82–59 to cap off a 37–2 season and seize the 2025 NCAA women’s basketball title.
However, it wasn’t just a win. It was a reminder that Geno Auriemma’s greatness isn’t slowing down. Twelve national championships. Twenty-four Final Fours. Thirty conference titles. And one man behind it all, still stacking victories like collector’s items.
While reflecting on his legacy after so much winning, UConn’s social media dropped a gem. A video of Auriemma standing before a table glittering with decades of dominance, with his championship rings sprawled out like spoils of war.
"How am I going to get all these on," Auriemma said. "Sheesh! These hurt! I know people who wear these, wherever they go, [and] I can't imagine. I can't imagine.
"After a while you run out of shapes. You run out of styles. It's a good problem to have, right?"
That moment wasn’t just a flex. It was a chapter in a legacy that continues to outgrow the record books. UConn's latest national title was another jewel for the crown of a coach who’s built the most imposing dynasty in women’s college basketball.
But Auriemma’s rings aren't just a reminder of victory. They're also a reminder of the legacy and the program he's built.
When he arrived in Storrs in 1985, the program was barely a blip. Alongside Chris Dailey, who would become his indispensable right hand, Auriemma wore every hat from coach to recruiter to PR man. Four decades later, he’s still steering the ship, now flanked by legends he’s helped mold: Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Breanna Stewart, Paige Bueckers.
With 12 titles, 24 Final Fours, and over 1,200 wins to his name, Auriemma could easily let his résumé do the talking. Instead, he lets the rings do it loudly and unapologetically.
Since for other programs, they're chasing greatness. However, for Geno Auriemma? He’s figuring out which finger still has room for his next title.