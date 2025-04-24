Huskies Report

UConn Legendary Coach Geno Auriemma Has Too Many Rings

In a hilarious post from UConn's social media team, legendary Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma flashes his championship legacy.

Evan Dammarell

Apr 6, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma looks on during the second half against the South Carolina Gamecocks of the national championship of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Apr 6, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma looks on during the second half against the South Carolina Gamecocks of the national championship of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

When the UConn Huskies dismantled South Carolina 82–59 to cap off a 37–2 season and seize the 2025 NCAA women’s basketball title.

However, it wasn’t just a win. It was a reminder that Geno Auriemma’s greatness isn’t slowing down. Twelve national championships. Twenty-four Final Fours. Thirty conference titles. And one man behind it all, still stacking victories like collector’s items.

While reflecting on his legacy after so much winning, UConn’s social media dropped a gem. A video of Auriemma standing before a table glittering with decades of dominance, with his championship rings sprawled out like spoils of war.

"How am I going to get all these on," Auriemma said. "Sheesh! These hurt! I know people who wear these, wherever they go, [and] I can't imagine. I can't imagine.

"After a while you run out of shapes. You run out of styles. It's a good problem to have, right?"

That moment wasn’t just a flex. It was a chapter in a legacy that continues to outgrow the record books. UConn's latest national title was another jewel for the crown of a coach who’s built the most imposing dynasty in women’s college basketball.

But Auriemma’s rings aren't just a reminder of victory. They're also a reminder of the legacy and the program he's built.

When he arrived in Storrs in 1985, the program was barely a blip. Alongside Chris Dailey, who would become his indispensable right hand, Auriemma wore every hat from coach to recruiter to PR man. Four decades later, he’s still steering the ship, now flanked by legends he’s helped mold: Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Breanna Stewart, Paige Bueckers.

With 12 titles, 24 Final Fours, and over 1,200 wins to his name, Auriemma could easily let his résumé do the talking. Instead, he lets the rings do it loudly and unapologetically.

Since for other programs, they're chasing greatness. However, for Geno Auriemma? He’s figuring out which finger still has room for his next title.

Published
Evan Dammarell
EVAN DAMMARELL

Evan Dammarell is a credentialed, award-winning sports journalist who has covered the Cleveland Cavaliers and the NBA for nearly a decade right off the shores of Lake Erie. His work has appeared on Forbes, ClutchPoints, SBNation, FanSided, Heavy, The Locked On Podcast Network, and Right Down Euclid, among others. Evan is committed to his vision to go beyond the scores and so much more so that every fan can always keep up with what’s going on with their favorite teams on and off the court.

Home/Basketball