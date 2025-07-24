UConn Legends Made Resounding Impact On National Stage
UConn Basketball took over the weekend at the WNBA All-Star Game last Saturday with 4 players being selected to the squads and all 4 making big impacts on the game.
Breanna Stewart, forward for the New York Liberty, Gabby Williams, forward for the Seattle Storm, Napheesa Collier, forward for the Minnesota Lynx, and Paige Bueckers, guard for the Dallas Wings, were all present at the All-Star festivities.
Collier, Stewart, and Bueckers each played for Team Collier while Williams suited up for Team Clark at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
For Williams, it was a special moment. It was her first All-Star selection of her career and she made the most of it. The veteran scored 16 points and dished out five assists in the losing effort as her Team Clark fell 151-131 to Team Collier.
On the other side, Collier, Stewart, and Bueckers also made big impacts, with all three making the starting line up. Stewart scored eight points with four rebounds and two assists while Bueckers, making her All-Star debut as a rookie, added six points with eight rebounds. Bueckers played 22 minutes, the most of any of her teammates.
The star of the show was the Player/Coach Napheesa Collier. She absolutely dominated the game, scoring a WNBA-record 36 points on 13 of 16 shooting including 4 of 5 from beyond the arc, while also grabbing 9 rebounds and coaching her team to a resounding victory. Collier also won the MVP (or, M-V-Phee, as some fans were calling it) award.
With Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark sidelined due to injury, Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese and Bueckers were the two most popular young stars playing in the game. Bueckers was ready for the moment and knocked down the first four-pointer of the night just 28 seconds into the game.
Bueckers spoke on her first All-Star game and stated, "Just excitement. Gratitude to be in this position and being surrounded with the best players in the world. Just to be in this environment, just trying to get a win, whatever happens.”
When you think of women's basketball, there is one franchise that reigns supreme above all others and this past weekend provided even more evidence of that. UConn is the capital of women's basketball.