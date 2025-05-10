UConn Loses Basketball Coach to Georgia Tech
After a decade of dedication to UConn Huskies women’s basketball, Ben Kantor is embarking on a new chapter. The longtime Huskies staff member is leaving Storrs to join Georgia Tech as an assistant coach under newly appointed head coach Karen Blair.
Kantor’s journey with UConn began in 2015 as a video coordinator, before being promoted to a non-recruiting assistant coach in 2023. During his tenure, the program thrived, claiming two national championships (2016 and 2025), eight Final Four appearances, and 18 conference titles. His final act with the Huskies culminated in the 2025 national title, a fitting bookend to his career with the Huskies.
Now, he brings that championship pedigree to a Yellow Jackets program on the rise. Kantor and Blair share a deep-rooted coaching connection, having worked together previously at Colgate and SMU. That history now lays the foundation for their renewed partnership in Atlanta.
“My family and I are incredibly excited and honored to join Karen Blair and the Georgia Tech family,” Kantor said. “Karen is a special person and coach. We’ve talked about this day for years, and now we get to build something special together.”
Blair, who took over at Georgia Tech following Nell Fortner’s retirement, emphasized Kantor’s value.
“Adding a coach with Ben’s national championship and Final Four experience is a game-changer," said Blair. "He knows what it takes to win at the highest level.”
With Kantor’s departure, UConn has an opportunity to add another non-recruiting assistant alongside a seasoned coaching staff led by Geno Auriemma.
As Kantor transitions to coaching at Georgia Tech, he leaves behind a legacy at UConn, one marked by loyalty, success, and a championship send-off that sets the stage for his next challenge with the Yellow Jackets.