UConn Permanently Fed Up With Maui Invitational, Says Analyst: 'Won't Be Back'
The weather might be heavenly in Maui, but Dan Hurley and his UConn Huskies haven’t much enjoyed their trip to Hawaii this year.
The Huskies are 0-2 so far in Lahaina, but it isn’t the losing itself that might prevent UConn from coming back to the Maui Invitational (UConn hasn’t defended well enough to win) — it’s the odious officiating that has dictated both games.
A BIG EAST team like UConn is used to playing in games that are officiated professionally and justly for both sides, with referees that understand how to call a physical, high-major Division-I basketball game. That hasn’t been the case in Maui, for what it’s worth.
Not getting a good whistle is part of basketball, and the Huskies aren’t exempt from undergoing maltreatment from refs just because they are back-to-back champs. In fact, it’s more likely to occur. A UConn loss is a big headline these days, and the powers that be at the Maui Invitational would want the event to receive all of the media attention it can get while the tournament is happening.
Hurley, who touched on the officiating during the postgame presser on Tuesday, knows that adversity as such is something his team needs to go through and something that will make his players stronger as a result.
“(The officiating) has a big impact, obviously,” Hurley said.
“It just speaks to how the last two days have gone for us. You know, yesterday was an over-the-back that was called against us, and then today, it was more egregious, because the kid … pulled Liam (McNeeley’s) arm down. I saw the replay of it.”
“In basketball, sometimes you’re not getting a great whistle. It just hasn’t kind of bounced our way out here that way.”
“It killed us to have so many guys in foul trouble during the game.”
While Hurley has been far more composed and reserved towards the officiating during both Maui press conferences than what his on-court demeanor reveals, there is already significant buzz that UConn has felt disrespected by the tournament to the degree that they won’t ever return, at least not in the Hurley era.
FOX Sports’ John Fanta broke such a revelation about an hour after the Colorado game on Tuesday.
“Well, we can conclude one thing: UConn won't be back in the Maui Invitational,” Fanta posted to X.
It’s an interesting narrative that will surround UConn and Hurley over the rest of Feast Week. How helpful are these games in Maui for big-time programs if the contests aren’t being officiated the way that games will be in March, or even as early as conference play in December?
There’s a valid argument to be had about the value of undergoing heinous officiating conditions to build team character.
But it certainly won’t help your NCAA tournament seeding.
