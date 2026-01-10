West Virginia Transfer RB Commits to UConn

The UConn Huskies added a talented offensive piece to their 2026 class on January 10. The program is rebuilding under Jason Candle, who joined after Jim Mora left for Michigan State.

Running back Cyncir Bowers has committed to UConn football from the transfer portal following one season at West Virginia. The 5-foot-10, 191-pound back entered the portal on December 31, 2025, just days after the Mountaineers completed their disappointing 2025 campaign. The player announced the decision via X.

“#superstamped @CoachNCole @CoachCandle @mark_bailey_nfl,” Bowers wrote.

Cyncir Bowers’ Career

Cyncir Bowers arrived at West Virginia from Iowa Central Community College. He recorded 1,008 rushing yards on 155 carries (6.5 yards per carry) with 12 touchdowns and 24 receptions for 363 yards and two scores in 2024.

During his 2025 freshman season at West Virginia, he recorded 249 rushing yards on 63 carries with two touchdowns, averaging just under 4.0 yards per carry. Bowers added eight receptions for 134 yards and a receiving touchdown.

His most memorable moment came in WVU's November 15 matchup against Arizona State. On third-and-27 with the game hanging in the balance, Bowers caught a screen pass and turned it into a stunning 90-yard touchdown reception, one of the longest touchdown plays in West Virginia program history.

Bowers' 2025 WVU season was plagued by injuries at the running back position. When fellow backs Jahiem White and Diore Hubbard dealt with early-season injuries, Bowers received expanded opportunity and responded with his most productive performances. Against No. 22 Houston on October 31, he rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, helping the Mountaineers upset the Cougars 45-35.

Bowers completed his prep career with 1,457 yards rushing on 128 carries, 13 touchdowns, and seven games with more than 100 yards. He also added 288 receiving yards and two trips to the end zone.

What Cyncir Bowers Brings to UConn?

The 5-foot-10 running back provides Candle's offense with explosive playmaking ability. His versatility, ability to line up as a runner, receiver, returner, and screen pass option, allows Candle to feature him in multiple offensive packages.

Bowers' receiving ability proves he can threaten defenses in the passing game. His blend of size, speed, and instincts makes him dangerous in space. His production at West Virginia, despite a crowded running back room, shows his ability to compete and contribute immediately. He can transform the program's offensive explosiveness if he is healthy and utilized effectively in Candle's system.

