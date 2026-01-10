UConn Lands Toledo Transfer Three-Star Edge

The UConn Huskies’ defensive unit keeps getting stronger with each passing day. A program that lost several key pieces to the transfer portal and the NFL Draft following Jim Mora’s departure is shaping up well under Jason Candle.

Defensive lineman Mateo Kipke has committed to UConn football from the transfer portal. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound edge rusher decommitted from the Toledo Rockets on January 4, 2026. He announced his decision via X.

“I’m proud to be a Husky!” Kipke wrote.

Kipke originally signed with Toledo during the early National Signing Day period, committing on June 3, 2025, to the Rockets' top-ranked MAC recruiting class. However, Candle's surprise departure to UConn in early December triggered Kipke's decision to reopen his recruitment and explore other options.

Mateo Kipke’s High School Career

Kipke led Dexter High School to its first-ever state championship game appearance during his senior season in 2025, recording 59 tackles, 38 pressures, 9.0 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks. Kipke served as a three-year defensive line starter and two-way player during his senior season.

He earned MHSFCA First-Team All-Region honors and All-District selection while garnering first-team all-conference recognition. Kipke also served as a team captain.

Nationally, Kipke earned three-star recruit status from both Rivals and 247Sports, ranking as the No. 43 player in Michigan's Class of 2026 by 247Sports and the No. 51 prospect in the state by Rivals. The edge rusher drew more than 13 Division I offers from programs across multiple conferences, including MAC schools San Diego State, Miami (OH), and Buffalo.

What Mateo Kipke Brings to UConn?

The 6-foot-5 edge rusher provides the Huskies with elite athletic upside. His 6-foot-5 frame and 250-pound weight provide natural length and leverage against offensive linemen, while his elite vertical jump (33.5 inches) and broad jump (9-foot-9) prove his burst and change-of-direction ability.

His senior school production at the high school level shows that he is a player capable of disrupting opposing offenses at the FBS level. The edge rusher's versatility enhances his value to Candle's defense. Kipke played both defensive line and edge rusher positions during his prep career.

At Toledo, Candle built a reputation for identifying under-recruited prospects and developing them into professional-level players. Recent Toledo defensive line alumni who progressed to the NFL include Quiny Mitchell (Philadelphia Eagles first-round draft pick), Dallasant Hook, Darius Alexander, and Samuel Womack.

The defensive line position group now features Kipke alongside Texas transfer Melvin Hills III, former Toledo standout Esean Carter (third-team All-MAC selection with 36 tackles, three sacks, and a pass breakup), and Makijah Latiker.

Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!