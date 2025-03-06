UConn's Alex Karaban NBA-Bound, Analyst Predicts: 'Happy For The Human Being'
Dan Hurley’s UConn Huskies survived a heavyweight battle with Marquette on Wednesday night thanks in large part to junior forward Alex Karaban.
Karaban hit the de facto game-winner with 24 seconds remaining in regulation and powered the Huskies to a crucial home victory with 21 points overall on the night in front of a rocking crowd at Gampel Pavilion.
It was a euphoric moment for Karaban, who has struggled to perform up to his standard this season. And according to The Field of 68 Media Network founder Rob Dauster, Karaban’s iconic end to the Marquette game on Wednesday might be one of the junior wing’s final memories in a UConn uniform.
Dauster talked about Karaban and UConn on The Field of 68 “Top Dogs” podcast late on Wednesday night and, in addition to expressing happiness for Karaban, predicted that the six-foot-eight, two-time national champion forward will go pro next year.
“It was a moment that I am very happy that he was able to get in front … of those home fans one more time,” Dauster said, referring to Karaban’s game-winner versus Marquette, which was the culmination of seven-straight points from Karaban over the game’s final three-plus minutes.
“It has not been the easiest season for Alex Karaban … I promise you that he feels the weight of a couple of those late losses heavier than he probably should, specifically at Villanova and at Seton hall, and to see him be able to not only make that shot … (and) get that memory but get that ovation from the crowd after doing it is something that … (is) great for him as a player because that's the kind of boost that you need … that's the kind of confidence that you need, and I would not be shocked to see him raise up and drill two or three more huge clutch, big-moment shots here as we get into March.”
“I'm also just happy for the human being … just happy that he was able to get that moment, that he was able to feel that love from the fans, and that he was able to … (have that) be one of the last memories that he has as a UConn Husky.”
“I've not talked to Alex or his agent about it, but my guess is that he's probably going to head off to the NBA after this (season) … and to have that be one of the last memories that he has playing for UConn in one of UConn's arenas is something that's pretty cool. That's something that's well deserved … he is a Husky through and through, and it was just so good to see him get that moment considering everything that has happened throughout the season.”
Karaban was thought of as a first-round NBA draft pick a few months ago, but a difficult season has exposed some of his flaws as a player, pushing him into the second round of the draft on most people’s boards. There has even been some chatter that Karaban has fallen off the board completely, leading to a newfound possibility that he will return for another year in Storrs.
Regardless of Karaban’s draft stock, there’s no denying what he means to UConn and what wearing a Huskies uniform means to him.
There won’t be anyone playing harder for their school this March than Alex Karaban.
