Ranking The 10 Most Talented Players Dan Hurley Has Coached At UConn
Who are the 10 most talented guys that have worn a UConn Huskies uniform during the Dan Hurley era?
It’s a fascinating thought experiment to embark on, especially when tasked with ranking the 10.
“Talent” here, by the way, means God-given ability.
In other words, what physical, mental, and psychological gifts were these 10 guys blessed with to make them capable of becoming great basketball players, before any coaching and game experience fostered their improvement?
Without further ado…
10. Alex Karaban
Karaban’s greatest talents are from the neck up, but he’s also been blessed with sufficient size for a wing at six-foot-eight.
This guy is one of the most cerebrally gifted players that Hurley’s had at UConn. Watching game tape of Karaban would be a great way to teach young wings what the correct offensive reads are in a variety of situations. Karaban’s ability to read the defense mixed with his selfless nature make him an elite passer.
Karaban’s proficiency in virtually every basketball skill shows he’d be a talented athlete in other sports, too. He’s continually improving and adjusting to changes in his role (each of his three seasons in Storrs has required something different).
Karaban’s talent for leadership has also been on display this season. His work ethic and competitive fire are natural energy lifters, but he’s also stepped up vocally on the floor and hasn’t looked the least bit out of place doing so.
Karaban’s defensive instincts are tremendous, too. It’s why he’s an effective shot-blocker and overall defender despite lacking explosive athleticism.
But who tops Karaban as the ninth-most talented player Hurley has coached at UConn? Find out below.
More NCAA: The 10 Most Talented Players Dan Hurley Has Coached At UConn: No. 9