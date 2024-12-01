UConn's Dan Hurley Addresses Fans: 'This Team Is A Work In Progress'
The UConn Huskies improved to 5-3 with a 99-45 blowout victory over Maryland Eastern Shore at the XL Center on Saturday.
After the win, Huskies head coach Dan Hurley addressed UConn’s fans directly during the postgame press conference.
“I just want to thank the fans,” Hurley said.
“We’re gonna need grace (this year), and we’re gonna need patience and just incredible support from our fans and the crowd, (and) also externally (on) social media. This team is a work in progress.”
“(There are) so many young guys, and guys that have moved into much bigger roles, or are playing for the first time, or just got here. Guys that are carrying the weight of the monster program, and I think we’ve earned that from the fans from what we’ve given them the last two years.”
UConn’s win came at the end of a difficult week for the Huskies in which they lost three straight games at the Maui Invitational.
“It was a humbling week and knocked us on our butts pretty good,” Hurley said.
“I think that this (game versus Maryland Eastern Shore) was a quick turnaround from such a long trip, but it was good to be able to have guys see the ball go in and have some success. Obviously, the competition from here on out is going to be incredibly high level, which is going to be exciting.”
UConn’s next three games are all against high-major opponents: Baylor on December 4, Texas on December 8, and Gonzaga on December 14.
Then, the Huskies kick off their BIG EAST schedule by hosting Xavier on December 18.
