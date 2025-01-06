UConn's Dan Hurley, Analysts Speak On Tarris Reed Jr.'s Providence Performance
UConn Huskies junior center Tarris Reed Jr. finished Sunday’s win over Providence with 10 points, five rebounds, three blocks, and two assists in 18 minutes.
But what did Reed Jr.’s coach Dan Hurley think of his performance?
Hurley spoke about Reed Jr. during the postgame presser on Sunday.
Joining in on the Reed Jr. talk, basketball analysts Rob Dauster, Terrence Oglesby, and Tyler Hansbrough spent some of the latest Field of 68: After Dark podcast discussing Reed Jr.
Here’s a recap of what these basketball minds had to say about Reed Jr., who is now averaging 10.9 points and 7.9 rebounds through 15 games for the Huskies.
Hurley:
“Tarris was awesome in the second half. In the first half, he wasn’t ready to go. He missed a critical defensive rebound.”
“But in the second half, he showed his impact. He made some awesome blocks and some timely buckets. He was a beast.”
Oglesby:
“Tarris Reed … his impact today (versus Providence) was so much better than his stat line indicated. He’s just everywhere. He brought a certain amount of physicality that I don’t think Samson Johnson’s quite capable of.”
“You bring Tarris Reed in there, that’s like older brother on the block. … He’s gonna bring a certain type of play, a certain type of physicality.”
“He’s gonna punch you in the mouth and he’s gonna board, he’s gonna finish around the rim.”
“He brings a certain mentality with that second unit. I’ve kind of been curious as to why Samson Johnson’s still in the starting lineup, to be honest with you. I like him, sure, but Tarris Reed just brings so much to that team.”
“But I guess he’s that second jolt of energy after that first media timeout.”
Dauster:
“As far as why Samson’s still starting, there’s a leadership thing there within that locker room that he kind of brings that I think is dynamic that I think the staff likes.”
Hansbrough:
“The Reed kid coming off the bench … I really like his game. I think he’s kind of old school. He will duck in, he will give you right hooks, he will score around the basket.”
More NCAA: Ranking The Top-10 Greatest UConn Huskies Men's Basketball Players