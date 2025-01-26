UConn's Dan Hurley Explains Why Samson Johnson Starts: 'You Need Warriors'
Following UConn’s loss to Xavier on Saturday night, Huskies head coach Dan Hurley was asked why he starts Samson Johnson at center over Tarris Reed Jr.
“I get that question a lot about why he starts or why we don't go in another direction there,” Hurley said during the postgame presser.
“But in this sport, especially in the Big East and the environments you go into, and the emotion (and) passion involved in college basketball games -- especially the games like today -- you need warriors with you on the court. You need people that are playing with life-and-death level of urgency because … these games come down to one possession games.”
“I love that kid, man," Hurley continued, referring to Johnson. "That kid is like one of my favorite players I've ever coached and … you know, weighing 210 (pounds) basically … he's just giving you absolutely everything (he’s) got, and that's why he starts game, and that's why I trust him.”
With Tarris Reed Jr. on the roster, many people have questioned why Reed doesn’t start over Johnson. While Reed is slower and less of a leaper than Johnson, Reed is superior in many areas that most coaches would want from a big man: back-to-the-basket scoring ability, strength on the boards, ability to finish through contact, etc. Reed is also in tremendous shape this year and has put together some outstanding performances for the Huskies.
Reed has also struggled at times, however, most notably during a recent two-game stretch versus Georgetown and Creighton in which Reed scored a combined two points. Reed had another head-scratcher on Saturday against Xavier: three points, two rebounds, four fouls.
Reed brings a wide array of tools to the table as a center than does Johnson, but when it comes to consistently playing with your hair on fire, Johnson takes the cake, which is why he’s Hurley’s choice at starting center.
Johnson sets the tone emotionally for a UConn team that desperately needs it. This Huskies team can’t afford to play softer than the competition — they don’t have the talent that provides such a luxury.
Johnson frustrates at times with his propensity to foul and his occasional absent-mindedness as a decision-maker on offense, but what Hurley is looking for right now more than anything else are guys who play with intensity.
Johnson was excellent versus Xavier, finishing with 12 points (5-for-5 from the field), five blocks, and four rebounds in 31 minutes of high-motor basketball.
