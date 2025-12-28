UConn QB Enters Transfer Portal

The UConn Huskies have dealt with a great amount of roster turnover before the transfer portal has even opened.

Former UConn head coach Jim Mora departed for Colorado State, which set off a wave of players departing for the transfer portal early on.

UConn then hired Jason Candle as their new head coach, who was previously at Toledo, and is already bringing in players that he knows and will fit his system.

One more Huskies player is leaving the program, as redshirt junior quarterback Nick Evers will enter the transfer portal as a grad transfer, according to Hayes Fawcett and Pete Nakos of On3 .

Nick Evers' Time at UConn

Evers transferred to UConn from Wisconsin ahead of the 2024 season and won the starting quarterback spot out of fall camp. He was previously a four-star recruit that spent his first season with Oklahoma.

He struggled with the Huskies in 2024, completing 97-of-180 passes, 53.9%, with five touchdowns to five interceptions in nine games

His best game came in a 23-20 loss to Wake Forest at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in Week 8, where he completed 26-of-43 passes, 60.5%, for 264 yards and two touchdowns and an interception.

Nov 1, 2024; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies quarterback Nick Evers (3) warms up before the start of the game against the Georgia State Panthers at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Joe Fagano showed himself as the better quarterback that season, completing 120-for-206 passes for 1,631 yards and 20 touchdowns to four interceptions, leading UConn to a 27-14 win over North Carolina in the Fenway Bowl.

Fagano took over the starting role for the Huskies in 2025 and excelled, throwing for 3,448 yards and 28 touchdowns, finishing as a Davey O'Brien Award Semifinalist and a candidate for the Heisman Trophy.

Evers played just three games for UConn this season, completing 10-of-15 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown.

He'll have one more season of eligibility wherever he decides to go for next season.

UConn Quarterback Outlook for 2026

The Huskies lose both Fagano to graduation and Evers to the transfer portal, giving them just three remaining quarterbacks from this past season.

UConn has rising redshirt junior Tucker McDonald and rising redshirt freshmen in Ksaan Farrar and Tyler Smith.

Farrar started the Fenway Bowl vs. Army, completing 11-of-17 passes for 84 yards in the 41-16 defeat, as Evers was not available for the game.

They also have three-star quarterback commit Bo Polston in the Class of 2026, who was previously committed to Toledo, before flipping to UConn when Candle took over.

Expect Candle and his staff to bring in a new quarterback from the transfer portal for next season, especially a player with crucial experience that this position group sorely lacks.

