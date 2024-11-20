UConn's Dan Hurley Laments 19 Turnovers Versus East Texas A&M: 'Comically Bad'
The UConn Huskies got to 4-0 with an 81-46 victory over East Texas A&M on Tuesday night at Gampel Pavilion, but Huskies head coach Dan Hurley wasn’t pleased with the outing.
Specifically, UConn’s 19 turnovers on the evening made for a “comically bad” performance, as Hurley described during the postgame presser.
“Ball security throughout the game … it’s been a long time since we’ve been that bad,” Hurley said.
“To (have) a negative assist-to-turnover ratio? We’re one of the best passing and ball security teams in the country. You know, I think at times we played hard, but once we got it to 37 with 12 minutes to go, it turned into just a debacle out there. (We) just played so far below the standard across the board. Older players, younger players. Some steps backwards.”
“The sloppiness … I’m happy the game’s over. It’s a relief.”
Senior guard Hassan Diarra was UConn’s greatest turnover culprit on the night with five, but Diarra wasn’t alone. Samson Johnson, Solo Ball, and Jaylin Stewart each had three turnovers apiece, and Tarris Reed Jr. had two.
UConn didn’t shoot the ball well from three, either, finishing 7-for-24 from distance.
It was an ugly game, but a win nonetheless. Hurley appeared wearily frustrated during the presser. He also alluded to the possibility that Tuesday being UConn’s fourth consecutive buy game to start the season may have contributed to the sub-par performance.
The AP-ranked No. 2 Huskies are starved for high-major competition, and they are about to get some at the Maui Invitational beginning next Monday versus Memphis.
