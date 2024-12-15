UConn's Dan Hurley Reaches 300 Wins In Cinematic Fashion: 'Best Coach In The Sport'
UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley may have turned down the Los Angeles Lakers, but his life and career often resemble a Hollywood screenplay.
Saturday night was the scene in which Hurley won his 300th game as a Division I head coach. The setting? The greatest and most famous arena in the world, of course: Madison Square Garden. The opposition? One of the nation’s five best programs: Mark Few’s Gonzaga Bulldogs.
The best supporting actor in Hurley’s movie — his father, Bob Hurley — was front row at MSG to take in the milestone moment with the Hurley family.
The Huskies came out swinging from the opening tip and got off to a 13-2 start that sent the Garden into a frenzy.
Gonzaga settled in defensively and even took the lead in the first half, but UConn ultimately prevailed 77-71 on the back of Liam McNeeley’s best performance thus far as a college basketball player.
McNeeley finished with 26 points and eight rebounds in a performance that not only solidified his stock as a lottery selection in the 2025 NBA draft but lent credence to FOX Sports’ John Fanta’s suggestion that McNeeley could go top five.
Hurley was beaming from ear to ear following the victory. His ball club has officially exorcised the 72-hour nightmare that was the Maui Invitational and is already looking like a national title contender again heading into BIG EAST play.
Hurley received flowers from some of his own on Saturday night following win No. 300.
UConn assistant Luke Murray posted to X: “The best coach in the sport.”
Former UConn great and current Portland Trail Blazer Donovan Clingan posted: “The best to do it.”
Suddenly, a three-peat doesn’t sound too far-fetched for the end of the movie.
