UConn Star Kaitlyn Chen Drafted By WNBA's Newest Team
University of Connecticut star Kaitlyn Chen enjoyed a sterling return to the tri-state area on Monday night.
Following a strong single season in Storrs, which came after a historic career at Princeton, Chen had her name called by the Golden State Valkyries as the 30th pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. Golden State is the 13th and newest franchise on the WNBA ledgers and will begin play later this spring.
The real reason for Chen's visit was to partake in a large Husky contingent of support for Paige Bueckers, who was drafted by the Dallas Wings as the top pick of Monday's proceedings. But she was also blessed with a call from the Valkyries, who also added Juste Jocyte (Lithuania) and Shyanne Sellers (Maryland) with the fifth and 15th picks respectively.
A California native, Chen was one of the most accomplished players in Tigers basketball history. She led the Ivy League in minutes during her final year in New Jersey and won three consecutive Most Outstanding Player awards at the conference tournament.
With a year of eligibility left on her slate, Chen became one of the most sought-after transfers in the nation and immediately drew UConn's attention. She immediately found a role in the Huskies' starting five and grouped 6.9 points and 3.4 assists with 1.2 steals. Hardly fazed by the upgrade in competition, Chen put up a career-best 114.4 offensive rating in Storrs. She ranked fourth in the Big East in total assists at 135.
In UConn lore, Chen will probably be best-remembered for her 15-point showing on 6-of-9 from the floor in the Huskies regional final victory over USC. Concerns about Chen's size and single year in major college basketball perhaps relegated her to the final stages of the draft but Golden State was willing to take a wager.
“I think Kaitlyn Chen was the perfect addition for what this team needed at the position that we needed it,” UConn head coach Geno Auriemma said prior to the Final Four victory over UCLA, per Makenzy Wolford of USA Today. "I’ve had a blast coaching her.”
Chen is joined in Connecticut by fellow former Husky and reigning Sixth Woman of the Year winner Tiffany Hayes. The Valkyries tip off their maiden voyage on May 16 against the Los Angeles Sparks.
