UConn Star Paige Bueckers Sends Emotional Message About Teammates
Paige Bueckers dealt with her fair share of adversity during her career at UConn.
Bueckers was able to work through it all with the help of her teammates and end with a National Championship. After being drafted into the WNBA, Bueckers got emotional when discussing her relationship with teammates.
"They changed my life," Bueckers said. Those are my sisters, just extremely grateful for them."
On Monday night, Bueckers was selected with the top pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings. Head coach Geno Auriemma and teammate Azzi Fudd were present in New York as Bueckers moved onto the next level.
After stepping down from the stage, Bueckers was interviewed by ESPN's Holly Rowe.
"They mean everything to me," Bueckers said. "All that they've helped me get through. All the ups and downs, the highs and lows. They've seen every side of me and the love there is unconditional. I wanna cherish that relationship for the rest of my life and I wouldn't be here without them."
Bueckers missed the 2022-23 season with a torn ACL. This came after leading UConn to the Final Four as a freshman and the national championship the very next year. In her final season, Bueckers was able to complete the mission and hoist the championship trophy.
Bueckers became the next Husky taken as the top pick in the WNBA Draft, joining Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Tina Charles, Maya Moore, and Breanna Stewart. She will look to continue the success in the WNBA and credits her teammates for getting her to this level.