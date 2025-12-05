UConn Finds Perfect HC Candidate After Jim Mora’s Exit

UConn football searches for a new leader after Jim Mora left for Colorado State. Penn State interim coach Terry Smith emerges as a top choice with strong player backing, offering hope to rebuild the Huskies' promising program.



Insider Jordan Schultz reports Penn State interim head coach Terry Smith has received significant interest for the UConn and Memphis head coaching jobs. This news breaks just weeks after Mora's exit.​



Smith gained a huge boost from former Penn State star Micah Parsons. The NFL standout told reporters, "If we have any common sense, if they ever want me to come back, they better put Terry there. I’ma be honest with you."​



Such praise from a star like Parsons shows locker room trust in Smith.

Post-Mora Challenges at UConn

Jim Mora guided UConn to a strong 9-3 record in 2025 before departing. His exit sparked turmoil, with nine key players hitting the transfer portal.​



Defensive stars like Oumar Diomande and running back Victor Rosa departed. Others, including DB Cam Chadwick, followed suit.​



Athletic director David Benedict named offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis interim coach while launching a national search.​

Why Smith Fits UConn Perfectly

Terry Smith brings solid experience as a former Penn State player and coach. He joined Penn State's staff in 2014, rising to associate head coach before taking interim duties after James Franklin's 2025 firing.​



At Gateway High School, he posted a 101-30 record over 12 years.



If hired, Smith could stem the portal losses with his player respect. His Penn State ties bring discipline and Northeast recruiting know-how key for Connecticut.​



Smith might keep core talent and target regional recruits, building on Mora's foundation for quick wins.



UConn could thrive under Smith, blending proven leadership with fresh energy in a tough transfer era. The Huskies stand at a crossroads with real potential ahead.​

What If Smith Doesn’t Take the Job?

If Smith chooses to stay at Penn State or lands elsewhere, UConn still has realistic paths forward. The school is conducting a true national search, and athletic director David Benedict has stressed finding the right long-term fit rather than rushing the decision.​



In that scenario, UConn could pivot to proven coordinators with Northeast recruiting ties, successful FCS head coaches ready to jump, or even give serious consideration to interim coach Gordon Sammis if players rally behind him. Any of those options would aim to preserve Mora’s momentum while giving the Huskies a fresh identity.​

