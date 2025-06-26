Huskies Report

UConn Transfer Reveals Why She Transferred to Huskies

This UConn newcomer dives into her decision on why she chose to join the Huskies with three years of collegiate eligibility remaining.

Jan 12, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Kayleigh Heckel (9) brings the ball up the court during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
In her first encounter with UConn, sophomore transfer guard Kayleigh Heckel wasn't playing for the Huskies. She was the opposition, playing a leading role in the USC Trojans defeating UConn 72-70 in Storrs. Fast forward to now and Heckel, an east coast native, is with the Huskies, a decision that felt almost natural to her.

“It's the place I need to be, and it's the place that I think I can become the best version of myself,” Heckel said.

Heckel grew up a UConn fan, watching games on TV. She shared that she knew Geno Auriemma and Chris Dailey pushed their players hard so they could become the best versions of themselves on and off the court.

“Just like the history of it, and obviously, like, the coaching staff is super-successful, and they've had so much success here,” she said. “I'm just really hoping to be part of that and hoping to bring a national championship to UConn as well.”

Heckel announced her commitment to UConn in May, choosing the Huskies over Notre Dame, Michigan State and Vanderbilt. She soon after joined the team's summer sessions and instantly felt at home, with teammates Azzi Fudd, Caroline Ducharme and Ashlynn Shade making her feel like she's always been a Husky.

“I think that we all just really love each other,” Heckel said. “And I feel like even only being here for a few weeks, I think I already feel the love here, and I think that it is really cool how close the team is and how much that we just really want to be a part of each other's success.”

Heckel will be a big-time contributor on a loaded UConn squad looking to go back-to-back as national champions. But considering she feels like she's home, every win with the Huskies will mean even more for Heckel, especially when their postseason run begins.

