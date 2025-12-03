UConn's Azzi Fudd Goes Viral for Dangerous Push

The no. 1 UConn Huskies destroyed South Florida on December 2, 2025, winning 85-51 in a total blowout. But one moment from the game went viral on social media. It happened when Azzi Fudd sprinted down the court and pushed USF's Carla Brito while she was setting a screen.

The contact was hard and knocked Brito off balance. Fans started sharing the clip everywhere, and suddenly everyone was talking about Azzi's physical style of play.

The Viral Moment

The post shares a clip from the game capturing Azzi Fudd's explosive drive where she powers past the defender. As a 6'1" guard showcasing her post-injury athleticism, Fudd was driving hard when Brito got in her way trying to help defend.

Oh to be ran over by Azzi Fudd, me personally? I'd be honored. 🥰😂 pic.twitter.com/4nxzHKoHbj — kiko (@sanasenpaiii) December 2, 2025

Fudd didn't slow down. She and Brito were on the ground the next moment. It wasn't a deliberate move, but it was definitely physical. The clip spread fast on social media with fans sharing their reactions.​

What Fans Said

Most fans loved how aggressive Azzi was playing. One person wrote, "Physicality wise Azzi Fudd is going to be able to hold her own in the W. I can see it now."

Another fan joked, "Oh to be ran over by Azzi Fudd, me personally? I'd be honored." The comments showed how fans respected her strength and power on the court.

But not everyone agreed. Some people thought the push was morally wrong and too much. One fan questioned, "Wait why'd she do that?" These comments created a real debate online about whether Fudd went too far or if it was just tough, physical basketball.

UConn's Total Dominance

The Huskies controlled this game from start to finish. Sarah Strong led UConn with 14 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double. Blanca Quinonez added 13 points including three big three-pointers. Azzi Fudd scored 10 points and Ashlynn Shade also had 10 points. UConn shot 51% from the floor and was nearly unstoppable all game long.​

UConn started fast and never slowed down. They led 29-10 after the first quarter and went into halftime up 48-16. The team forced 20 turnovers and dominated from start to finish. The Huskies have now beaten South Florida and stayed perfect at 8-0 on the season.​

For South Florida, Carla Brito had eight points and seven rebounds, but the Bulls couldn't keep up with UConn's speed and talent. UConn stays undefeated and heads home to face DePaul next. The push heard around the social media world will be remembered as the moment that showcased just how physically and athletically Azzi Fudd has become.

