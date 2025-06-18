UConn's Geno Auriemma Sends Hilarious Message on NCAA Rule Change
After winning the 2025 Women's National Championship, the UConn Huskies and head coach Geno Auriemma are facing serious changes heading into next season.
Talent-wise, the Huskies will be without Paige Bueckers and Kaitlyn Chen, with both leaving the Huskies for the WNBA. However, the other change will impact how Auriemma coaches next season with the NCAA introducing several rule changes.
According to the new NCAA rules ahead of next season, coaches will be able to challenge officiating calls at any point of the game including goaltending, out-of-bound calls and whether secondary defenders are in the restricted area.
Auriemma, who has criticized NCAA officiating in the past, sarcastically addressed the new coach's challenge rule set to go into effect next season.
"You can challenge the calls now, so I don't know if you have to have a flag, instead of water bottles I'm gonna throw flags on the court," Auriemma said. "Yeah, we got the tush push, we kept that. I went to those meetings to make sure we pushed that through."
All jokes aside, coaches having the ability to challenge calls to defend their players will be huge for Auriemma and the Huskies. It can help Auriemma protect his players from picking up incorrect fouls and could even help decide if his Huskies can repeat as national champions.
Other than challenging calls, several other rule changes will also be instituted heading into next season. Some are as small as eliminating the rule that jerseys need to be tucked in. Others are more significant like coaches challenges or setting the shot clock to 20 seconds when, following a dead ball, the offense is awarded the ball in its frontcourt.
Either way, it should be a fun season for Auriemma and the Huskies, even if he has to throw a flag, or a water bottle, to challenge a call during a game.