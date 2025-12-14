USC Star Reveals Challenges of Guarding UConn’s Sarah Strong

UConn walked into the Galen Center unbeaten and in control. And the Huskies walked out with a 10-0 record, breaking USC’s 20-game home winning streak with a 79–51 win over the Trojans. The margin of defeat was the largest since the Trojans lost to Utah in 2024.

The match also turned into an individual battle between USC guard Kennedy Smith and UConn forward Sarah Strong. Smith is hands-down one of USC’s steadiest two-way guards and she was tasked with the unenviable assignment of guarding Strong.

Strong has been one of the most complete players in the country this season, averaging 17.5 points and 8.7 rebounds. Against USC, however, Strong still posted 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists, three steals, and three blocks in 32 minutes, but Smith made every touch uncomfortable.

It was defense built on disruption, and Smith knew that was the only way in. Smith posed one of the best defenses against Strong this season, and when asked about it, she had something interesting to say.

“Yeah, she’s very strong and very competitive,” Smith said. “She can shoot the three, hit the mid-range, and get to the basket. So my goal was really just to mess her up, push her out so she’s not deep-sealing me, and do whatever I could to make it difficult for her. I think it worked a little bit.”

That mindset mirrored USC’s brief early resistance. The Trojans led 9–8 before UConn turned it around and made a 15–0 run that broke the game open. From there, the Huskies were balanced. Azzi Fudd scored 17 points, Ashlynn Shade added 15, and Strong filled every column while USC struggled to keep pace offensively.

Even on a night when UConn hit just 7 of 19 from three, the Huskies dictated every possession and Strong was central to that rhythm. The part that made Smith’s performance stand out was that she didn’t disappear on the other end. The sophomore finished with a season- and team-high 16 points, went a perfect 5-for-5 at the free-throw line.

Smith also managed to make seven rebounds and collected three steals. USC’s offense never found consistency, but Smith kept attacking, even as UConn’s defense shrank the floor.

In fact, USC held Huskies to 39 points in the first half, which is the lowest points scored in a half this season for the Huskies. While Smith, of course, did a great job. Geno Auriemma pointed at something else for Strong’s comparatively quiet night.

Geno Auriemma Addresses Sarah Strong’s Quiet Night, Dismisses Kennedy Smith Factor

As Auriemma puts it, “She’s been a little under the weather. She had a stomach issue and isn’t used to the fresh food out here in California, which probably bothered her stomach. She wasn’t herself at shootaround or in practice yesterday. I thought she was pressing and trying a little too hard.”

Strong walked into the USC game with stats that say she is having a dream season. She has made 20-point outings, a 29-point explosion against Ohio State, and a 16-point, 20-rebound performance against Michigan. She entered the matchup averaging double figures while contributing across the board, often in limited minutes due to blowouts.

Against USC, the impact was there, just slightly softened. Auriemma didn’t hesitate to explain the context behind Strong’s night. However, he didn’t frame it as a defensive success story for USC. Instead, he framed it as an internal battle that has often plagued Strong.

Sarah Strong Today against USC!

14 Points

7 Rebounds

6 Assists

3 Steals

3 Blocks

“When she gets disappointed in herself, her body language changes. Not because she’s mad at anyone, but because she’s mad at herself. It’s the ‘I can’t believe I missed that shot’ or ‘I can’t believe I threw that pass’ reaction. She even fell down twice early. She just needs to stop trying so hard,” added Auriemma.

The numbers back that up. Strong shot 6-of-11 from the field, committed three turnovers, and still managed to fill the stat sheet despite not feeling right physically. More importantly, she continues to anchor a UConn lineup that has quietly transitioned into a new era since Paige Bueckers moved on to the WNBA.

Even while Smith worked to “mess her up,” Strong remained part of every important sequence. And for a team chasing another title, that might be the most telling sign of all.



