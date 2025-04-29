11 Teams Showing Interest in Intriguing UConn Transfer WR
Change is coming to Jim Mora's Connecticut Huskies at wideout, with redshirt senior Jasaiah Gathings announcing on X, formerly Twitter, that he's entering the transfer portal.
Gathings will depart from UConn after spending one season with the program. The 6-foot-1 redshirt senior wideout, who started his collegiate career with the Akron Zips, tallied 32 receptions for 307 yards and three touchdowns with the Huskies this past fall.
Considering that he's a former three-star recruit, Gathings won't have a problem finding a new team to land with. Thankfully, according to Nilson Sports founder and CEO Michael Salvo, Gathings has received interest from eleven programs, including two Big Ten powerhouses.
While nothing is set in stone on where he'll play next, Gathings has received interest from Wisconsin, Baylor, Purdue, West Virginia, Washington State, Colorado State, Western Kentucky, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Western Michigan, and Kennesaw State.
With so many options on the table for Gathings, he'll have a lot to consider. However, for the Huskies, losing Gathings stings since he was UConn's third-leading receiver last season. But with UConn adding wide receivers in Reymello Murphy, Caleb Burton III, and Chris Parker through the transfer portal, the Huskies losing Gathings to another program isn't as significant a loss.
It also helps that the Huskies are having Skyler Bell and T.J. Sheffield, last season's top two receivers, return this year, giving UConn continuity at wideout. The Huskies will kick off their season at home against Central Connecticut State on August 30.