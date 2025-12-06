It did not take long for the UConn Huskies football team to find a replacement for Jim Mora as they now have their guy for the job who will be taking over starting next season. The Huskies are hiring Jason Candle from the Toledo Rockets to be the new head coach.

Candle now becomes the 33rd head coach in Huskies history and now is tasked with following up back-to-back 9-3 seasons following Mora's departure. The deal that Candle signed as head coach of the Huskies will be six years and be through the 2031 season.

The Huskies are going to introduce Candle at a press conference on December 8th. Candle is coming off an 8-4 season as the Toledo Rockets head coach this past year. Candle had a bunch of success in Toledo as he was able to tally 81 wins, won three titles in the MAC West and appeared in seven bowl games.

Athletic Director David Benedict has high praise for Candle upon hire

It was going to take a big hire and a big scouting of candidates to find somebody that could replace Mora as Mora set a high standard when he was with the Huskies. But it seems like as of the current moment, Bendict knocked this hire out of the park.

So much so, that Benedict seems delighted with the hire and that he made the right choice with someone that can lead them to as high a standard in the future. A high standard is held in UConn as it's very hard to top back-to-back 9-3 seasons and back-to-back high profile bowl games.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jason Candle as the next head coach of UConn Football," Benedict said. "Jason's track record speaks for itself -- he is the winningest coach in Toledo history with 81 victories, two MAC championships, and a program that has consistently competed at the highest level."

The Huskies are getting a coach that has a high pedigree. A coach that has a lot of trophies in his trophy case and accomplishments to his name. A coach that is going to get his players rallied behind him and wanting to play for him and wanting to find that success each season.

Coming from the MAC conference might not seem like anything significant, but Benedict did well with this hire. The Huskies and their fans are going to love this coach and are likely going to see as much if not more success with him like they did with Mora. What a hire for the Huskies.

