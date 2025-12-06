UConn Reportedly Making Progress in Negotiations with Toledo HC

UConn football finds itself at a pivotal crossroads following Jim Mora's departure to Colorado State. Athletic Director Dave Benedict is conducting a national search for a successor who can maintain the program's momentum after consecutive nine-win seasons.

Per NIL Wire's Kyle Rowland, talks between Toledo head coach Jason Candle and UConn are progressing well, and we can expect an answer from Candle quickly, perhaps as soon as tonight.

Sources: Talks between Toledo head coach Jason Candle and UConn are progressing. Expect an answer from Candle quickly, perhaps as soon as tonight. — Kyle Rowland (@KyleRowland) December 6, 2025

Candle would arrive with impeccable credentials. He has compiled an 81-44 record at Toledo, winning MAC championships in 2017 and 2022 while earning two MAC Coach of the Year awards. His 2022 team became the first Rocket squad since 2001 to win both a MAC title and a bowl game in the same season. This proven track record of building winners makes him an ideal candidate.​

Candle's Right Mentality

What makes Candle truly perfect for UConn is his mindset. In a recent clip discussing P4 conferences, he stated:

"Me, you know, I can run down a list of quote-unquote power for schools that in the last 10 years haven't competed for a championship, do not have guys drafted at the rate that we've had guys drafted at. So if you're not winning and you're not going to the NFL and like what are you doing you're just going there to say you're in the conference".

He has a solid mentality. This aligns perfectly with Benedict's vision of competing nationally regardless of conference affiliation.​

Post-Mora Turmoil

The program faces immediate challenges. Several Huskies have already entered the transfer portal, including standout running back Victor Rosa and defensive end Cam Chadwick. Three recruits have decommitted, threatening to dismantle the momentum Mora built.

Offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis serves as interim head coach for the bowl game while Benedict races to find stability.​

Candle can absolutely change UConn's trajectory. His offensive expertise and Northeast recruiting connections could stem the portal exodus while attracting higher-caliber talent. Unlike Mora, who built from rock bottom, Candle inherits a program with established winning culture and recent success. His experience developing NFL-caliber players at Toledo translates directly to UConn's goals.

If UConn secures Candle, they land a coach who values winning over conference labels, exactly what independents need in today's chaotic landscape. He can preserve Mora's progress while elevating recruiting and player development.

The foundation is set; Candle could be the architect who finally makes UConn nationally relevant. For a program long seeking identity, this represents the perfect next step.

Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!