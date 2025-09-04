Connecticut Football Prepares For Syracuse Test After Record-Setting Opener
The Connecticut Huskies opened their season in record-breaking fashion, but now face a much larger challenge as they prepare to meet Syracuse in a regional rivalry that will test their growth under head coach Jim Mora.
Connecticut rolled past Central Connecticut with 683 yards of total offense in a 59-13 victory, the most in program history. Quarterback Joe Fagnano completed 72 percent of his passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for a score. Cam Edwards ran for 115 yards and a touchdown on just six carries, and Skyler Bell added 135 yards and two touchdowns on four catches.
Despite the dominant showing, Mora emphasized that the Huskies cannot afford to dwell on the numbers as they turn their attention to a power conference opponent.
“Based on today’s practice, our guys are wired in and they’re ready to accept the challenge,” head coach Jim Mora reported after practice on Tuesday. “But it’s going to be difficult. It’s going to reveal a lot, and these are the kind of games that you relish. So we’ve got to have a great week of preparation and we’ve got to go out and play as close to perfect as we can to have a chance to stand with these guys.”
The Huskies are trying to make history for the first time in a decade
The Huskies have not started a season 2-0 since 2015, and a road win over Syracuse would send a clear signal about the program’s trajectory. Last season, the Orange defeated the Huskies 31-24 in a competitive matchup at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Syracuse, led by second-year coach Fran Brown, enters its home opener with questions after a 45-26 neutral site loss to Tennessee. The Orange replaced quarterback Kyle McCord, running back LeQuint Allen, most of their receiving corps and much of the offensive line. New quarterback Steve Angeli and a reconstructed defense will look to rebound quickly.
Connecticut will be without safety Malachi McLean, who left the opener with an injury, but linebacker Tyquan King and wideout Reymello Murphy are among the new additions expected to play key roles. Center Wes Hoeh, a former Syracuse lineman, also has added motivation against his old team.
Mora stressed the need for consistency regardless of the opponent. Still, the mix of rivalry history, roster connections, and last year’s result gives this matchup added weight. For Connecticut, the chance to knock off a power conference rival offers an early measuring stick and an opportunity to showcase its rise.